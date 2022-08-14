Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price for the school district’s future Career and Technical Center during its board meeting last Wednesday.
Bid winner Harrison, Walker & Harper estimate the cost of construction for the building to be $7,150,645, which includes the contractor’s contingency for unforeseen costs.
Trustees met with HWH Project Manager Josh Besteman during the meeting, with HWH President Jared Kennebew and HWH Vice President of Pre-Construction Cory Wood participating via conference call.
The trustees also approved alternative wall and floor finishes, increasing construction costs by $47,000.
“We have needed upgraded facilities for a long time, Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said in a follow-up call. “New technology gives the kids more opportunity to learn and be more employable in the future. It’s a long-time coming. Everyone is excited about it.”
Ballard said he hopes the building will last “50 years or more” and for construction to break ground in the coming weeks.
“(Construction of the CTE building) should start first of September,” Ballard said in a follow-up call. “It’s going to have four ag classrooms, a 6,000 square foot metal shop, family consumer sciences lab, culinary art; a health sciences lab with hospital beds and doctor offices, plumbing, electricity, floral design, you name it.”
Ballard estimated that the building will provide students with around 20 different new course options.
According to documents posted on the district’s website, the building will be 20,200-square-foot and house seven new classrooms and labs, as well as staff offices, restrooms, and several new CTE departments such as health sciences, vet tech, family and consumer sciences, and floral design.
The district is also building an indoor multi-purpose facility that Besteman said should begin no later than January 2023.
According to Prairiland’s website, the 45,000-square-foot building will be home to a 40-yard football practice field, batting cages, a new weight room and locker rooms, coach’s offices and a training room.
With the upcoming school year drawing near, Ballard said the district is looking to hire at least one police officer full-time and will create its own police force as soon as the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement allows.
“I think that’s what the community wants, so we’re gonna do it,” Ballard said. “As soon as we can get the paperwork done through (TCOLE) to create our own police department, we’re gonna do it.”
Ballard said during the meeting that he would be meeting with two police officers later that week. “I do have two meetings (August 11) with police officers. We’ll see where they go. These two are pretty good.”
Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High are already under construction as the campuses are receiving multiple additions, including classrooms, administrative offices, work rooms, bathrooms and more.
