Lamar County is caught between a rock and a hard place with its software system. The county is in a contract with Tyler Technologies for a system used by county employees, including law enforcement, which allows law enforcement to report criminal activity, as they are required to do, through a database called the National Incident-Based Reporting System — but the contract is expensive and the software isn’t working well together.
Lamar County Network Administrator Joel Witherspoon told the court that not only has the software not been updated properly by Tyler, but he feels trapped into using them as the county’s provider because there are only a handful of providers approved by the state to work with NIBRS.
Looking at a contract renewal, the county would be on the hook for $22,350 to work with Tyler Technologies again, so County Judge Brandon Bell and Witherspoon agreed it would be best to meet with a Tyler representative in court before they move forward with any action.
At its Monday meeting, the court also approved a tax abatement agreement for the Mockingbird Solar Reinvestment Zone No. 1, a project within Precincts 2 and 3 that straddles the North Lamar and Chisum school districts. Project Development Manager with Orsted Onshore DevCo. LLC Jordan Shontz told the court the project would financially benefit the two school districts, as well as the county as a whole.
The county also reviewed CARES Act funding, money issued to government bodies to help cover the cost of coronavirus-related expenses. County Auditor Kayla Hall told the commissioners they have until around Dec. 15 to finalize their CARES Act spending and that orders for equipment, like a touchless temperature scanner the Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount is currently looking into, will need to be ordered before then.
In addition to Orsted’s Mockingbird Project, California-based Swinerton Renewable Energy has also been working on a solar farm in Lamar County. But the heavy traffic back-and-forth from the job site has caused significant damage to county roads, so the commissioners voted to approve a contract between Swinerton and the county requiring the company to pay $57,000 to repair the damaged roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.