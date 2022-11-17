RENO — City Council members discussed raising city department heads to a minimum of $30 an hour, among other raises for employees, when it met Monday at City Hall.
“One thing we’re going to do is eliminate the top pay,” Councilman Ryan Skidmore said. “Instead of the starting pay, they’re going to range.”
Skidmore said starting pay for new positions would increase with a new set pay scale of 25% to give department heads more leeway in the hiring process.
Council members eventually tabled approving the plan until next month to allow Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey to compare the pay of surrounding cities the same size as Reno.
Massey also gave a report of the city’s response to the Nov. 4 EF-4 tornado that decimated parts of Brookston, Sumner, Powderly and Midway.
“We sent a lot of resources out, including fire and (the police department),” Massey told the council. “We sent three officers, and the command post was out there for several days.”
Councilman Stacey Nichols said he spoke to Reno Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Graves, who praised the efficacy of the city’s 24-foot mobile command center trailer.
“We had it on the scene and set up in probably 30 minutes and were able to start coordinating all the incoming resources that were coming from different areas,” Massey reported.
He said the Texas Department of Emergency Management requested to continue using the command post after they left.
“The Department of Emergency Management guys were out there, and they were impressed with it. It really helped out a lot,” Massey said.
Public Works Supervisor Jerry Reavis told the council he and another public works employee also aided in the rescue and recovery efforts following the tornado and used city equipment, including chainsaws and other tools.
The council approved two quotes from Goddard Enterprises totaling $19,846.93 for two new tornado warning sirens that will automatically sound based on National Weather Service alerts.
Council members also approved job descriptions for new employees, which allows the city to begin advertising for new public works, police and fire department positions.
The council also approved a change to allow business adverts to be no more than 50 foot high. Previously, businesses were only allowed 12 foot signs.
Before any business, the council held four separate public meetings for rezoning requests on Old Clarksville Road, Smallwood Road, and Lamar Road to which no citizen spoke.
Those requests were approved unanimously after the public hearings.
Councilmembers met with City Attorney David Hamilton in executive session to discuss its economic development plan and a lawsuit filed against the city by former police lieutenant David Jernigan against the city before adjourning.
