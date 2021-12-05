CLARKSVILLE -The Red River County commissioners will host a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the county annex at 200 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville.
The commissioners will consider approving health, dental and vision insurance coverage for county employees and the amount the county is to pay for employee coverage.
