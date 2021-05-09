CLARKSVILLE — Helen Perry loves her new home.
“I’ve been smiling since I got in here,” Perry said from her newly-built 1,121-square foot home. “I’m so excited. I love it. I tell them all the time I could just stay in here and never go back outdoors.”
Perry is one of the latest recipients of the HOME Investment Partnership program. A federal Department of Housing and Urban Development program, the grant program is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to help with substandard housing. The program in Clarksville has been very successful, Mayor Ann Rushing said, helping over 90 residents rebuild 55 houses in the city alone. The program is also available in Red River and Lamar counties.
“I love this program because it improves the quality of life of our residents,” Rushing said. “It’s a great program to keep people in their homes.”
Rushing introduced the city to the program 18 years ago on the advice of the city consultant at the time, Chuck Lucas. Kathy Boyles, who serves as the city’s consultant on the program now, was Lucas’ assistant.
The program offers low-income homeowners with substandard housing — and HUD defines that as a house in need of $40,000 or more in repairs, according to Boyles — the chance to have their house rebuilt at no cost to the homeowner, though there are strings attached.
“Homeowners once approved enter either a five-year grant agreement or 15-year deferred forgivable loan with TDHCA,” said Ashley Grimes Boyles, who is the daughter of Kathy and works as her assistant for KBB Consulting. “During that time period, homeowners must stay current on their property taxes, maintain home insurance, and keep the grounds in good condition and ensure regular maintenance of the property. And if they sell their home within that time period, they must pay back a prorated amount of the funds committed back to TDHCA.”
But, the property owners get in return a brand-new home, with energy efficiency throughout, and get to pick the colors of their home, some of the finishings and stay at the same address. Perry said she heard about the program from her uncle, who received one of the grants 15 years ago.
“When they first started, my uncle had gotten a house, but at the time there were only brick houses, and it was only two bedroom,” Perry said. “I said to myself, I want to make sure I get one.”
The program has changed over the years, since Perry’s uncle received his house, the program has gone from being just for low-income seniors to just low-income. For example, a family of four people must make $47,100 or below to qualify, besides owning a clear title to the property and being up-to-date on taxes for the house. Perry lives in the three-bedroom, two-bath home with her daughter, her grandson and her granddog, Ace, who only joined the family six months ago.
“It took about a year,” Perry said, and she showed her grandson’s room, now decorated with a Spider-Man theme. “They did a fantastic job.”
Kathy Boyles said the families must also have a place to stay while the home is being built — that is not covered by the grant. On average, the homes cost around $110,000, and the city hires a contractor for each batch of houses, drawing on funds provided by the state to pay the contractor. When the program first started, only a set number of houses were allowed for each city or county application.
“The way they do it now is you don’t apply for a certain number of houses, you just receive approval to do the program,” Kathy Boyles said. “And as long as money is available, you can get funding for as many qualified people as you have.”
The HOME program only has a set budget for each year, and once the money is finished, that’s it for the year. And, getting approved could take up to a year, Ashley Boyles said, because of verifying requirements like income and property ownership. The program hasn’t done quite as much in the county, Kathy Boyles said, but that’s because of two things.
“In a city, in a small town, news just travels faster, you know people are close to each other, plus I see these houses. When you’re out in the county, we might never see ones that are being built, but around here you see them being built,” she said. “(and) Ann does a good job of publicizing and letting people know. … Then, during construction, the city puts up signs that say, ‘built by the city personal home program, see City Hall for information,’ and they can come here and learn more.”
Clarksville is in the middle of a three-year grant for the HOME program, which will end in 2022. Just under this current grant cycle, the city has received 52 applications, four houses have been built and 14 houses are either under construction or about to start being built, Ashley Boyles said.
The program is great for revitalizing neighborhoods, Rushing said, and she’s pleased with the community’s response.
“If you can get a handle on it, you can improve your health, your neighborhoods overall,” she said. “So many people here have seen these other hands going up saying, ‘Oh my gosh, do you think I would qualify?’ You know, so I think it’s rewarding. And I think the people that get the homes are very deserving, because they’ve been stewards of our community that have given to our community and have worked in our communities.”
For more information about the HOME program, visit city hall or email the request to ashley.boyles@kbbhomegrants.com and one will be sent to you. To start an application online, visit bit.ly/ClarksvilleHOMEApp.
