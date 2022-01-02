Effective Jan. 18, a new law to promote dog safety limits an owner’s ability to use certain types of restraints or leave restrained dogs outside unattended.
From the Texas Health and Safety Code, Title 10 Health and Safety of Animals, Chapter 821, the Safe Outdoor Dog Bill lays down some new ground rules. All tethers must be attached to collars, and the use of pinch, prong or choke-type collars is prohibited. Legally, in no circumstance can the tether be wrapped directly around the animal’s neck.
Dogs cannot be restrained with a chain or any other kind of weighted restraint, and all tethers must be either 10 feet or five times the animal’s length, whichever is longer. Restrained animals must have access to shelter from rain, hail, snow, high winds, extreme temperatures or other kinds of inclement weather, and the shelter must have enough room for them to sit, stand and move freely.
Owners cannot leave an unattended and restrained dog outside between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or in the case of extreme weather conditions.
First time violators will face a Class C misdemeanor and a fine upwards of $500. On the second violation, the offense rises to a Class B misdemeanor, which could result in 180 days in county jail, a $2,000 fine or both.
Delta County’s Sheriff’s Office user-friendly summary of the law received almost 1,300 shares on social media, underscoring its importance to the community. The sheriff’s office will often post pictures of uncollared or missing dogs, hoping to reunite them with their owners. Its history of aiding pet owners in relocating their dogs made the bill an important one for the department.
Animal advocates have generally spoken in favor of the new bill.
The Humane Society website offers more information about the impact of tethering on animals.
“Dogs are naturally social beings who need interaction with humans and/or other animals. Intensive confinement or long-term restraint can severely damage their physical and psychological well-being. An otherwise friendly and docile dog, when kept continuously chained or intensively confined in any way, becomes neurotic, unhappy, anxious and often aggressive,” it states.
“As advocates, it is important for us to find positive, constructive ways to empower owners to unchain their dogs themselves. They will be more likely to keep their dogs untethered, keep future dogs untethered and spread the word to others they know who may tether their dogs. This also preserves precious resources of nonprofit animal welfare organizations or under-funded animal service agencies so they can be used for the serious cases of cruelty and neglect,” the website states.
