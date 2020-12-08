CLARKSVILLE — After a week of remote learning, Clarksville ISD students returned to the classroom Monday. Superintendent Kermit Ward and administrators made the decision to keep students at home following the Thanksgiving break due to rising cases of Covid-19. Ward said creating the extended window away from campus was intended to allow time for symptoms to show up in the event that teachers or students had the virus.
“It was just important for us to maximize the break that we’re just coming off of, and taking an extra week will give us the wide window that we need to probably not actively contribute to the spread in the Clarksville community,” Ward told The Paris News in a previous interview.
With students back in school as of Monday, Ward said although he believes in-person learning is the best way for students to succeed, he felt the time off was still effective — and the best way to keep students safe.
“Academically, I can just tell you, I’ve always said, and I’ll maintain, that the best place for kids, all kids, is in school in front of a teacher. The remote instruction will never replace the effectiveness of a good teacher. It’s just not set up to be that way … But what I will say is the distance learning minimizes the lost opportunities for learning,” he said.
In deciding to send students home, Clarksville ISD took a different approach than Detroit ISD, which also shut down last week. The latter canceled class altogether, with Superintendent Kathie Thompson saying the district had built in enough minutes of daily instruction to compensate, while Clarksville students learned online. Ward said it was important to him to keep classes in session while the students were at home so they didn’t lose valuable academic hours and so the district wouldn’t have to extend the year.
What made the transition from in-person schooling to online for a week easier, Ward said, was that all Clarksville students have experience learning from home. District administrators made a decision to have all students learn from home on Wednesdays so that, should a shutdown need to happen, they would all know how to effectively do school remotely.
Ward added that because the district was able to provide all students with devices to learn from home, there’s an equitable opportunity for all to succeed.
“Because we are a fully one-to-one district — every one of my kids has a technology device all the way from pre-K all the way up to high school — it’s easy to be able to go remote,” Ward said.
While Ward reiterated that he believes keeping kids in school is the best way for them to learn, he said he is not averse to shutting down again should case numbers rise. His number one priority is safety. But he said there’s another downside to disruptions in learning patterns: STAAR testing and accountability grades.
This year, state representatives have asked State Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to waive the use of STAAR testing for accountability grades for districts, a rating which measures how well a district is serving its students. Ward said most districts are expecting the academic scores to be lower this year due to countless hours of missed school and the struggles of online learning, but added he still wants to know where his students are academically. He agrees with representatives that STAAR grades shouldn’t be used to label to label the quality of a school district.
“I need to know where those (educational) holes are and I need to know where their weaknesses are. So STAAR tests will give me that,” Ward said. “But I don’t want the accountability (grade) that’s associated with that. I don’t want to be penalized, because you’re penalizing me for a pandemic. You’re penalizing me for pandemic-caused student weakness, not necessarily the lack of work. We just haven’t had the opportunities that we should have to be able to educate these kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.