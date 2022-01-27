BONHAM — Fannin County residents have until 4:30 p.m. Monday to contact their commissioners with suggestions of what items they want to see placed in a time capsule to be buried at the restored courthouse.
The capsule will be buried shortly after the Commissioners’ Court meeting Feb. 1, County Judge Randy Moore said. County department heads are being asked to get their department photos submitted, and the Historical Commission is expected to provide something for the residents who dig the time capsule up in 100 years.
“We’re on the clock here,” the judge said. “I really don’t care — 100 years? Folks, I really don’t care what goes in there.
“If any citizens have something they feel like would be important to go into this time capsule — remember, it’s not going to be opened for 100 years, so just think, it’s gotta be something that is timely in that regard. Something important.”
Moore wants to ensure that the items have meaning, or at the very least that identification is provided because such was not the case with the contents of the last time capsule. So far, items include a map of the county and a Brookeshire’s advertisement so today’s food costs can be seen 100 years from now, the judge said. Commissioners will have the final say on what is included, Moore said.
Precinct 2 Commissioner A.J. Self suggested allowing department heads to submit a sealed envelope containing a surprise for their counterparts in 100 years. Precinct 3 Commissioner Jerry Magness said it’d be nice to include a picture of the commissioners, judge and elected officials.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners learned there have been two more Covid-19 related deaths in the county. That brings the number of virus-related fatalities to 159 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The county has seen 3,909 confirmed cases and 2,285 probable cases through Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county’s hospitalization rate as part of Trauma Service Area E, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was 26.04% on Monday, the state’s data shows.
