In Other Business

Also on Tuesday, Fannin County commissioners:

• Moved $25,600 from CTIF Grant to R&B Materials for asphalt/road oil purchase.

• Moved $124.67 from Refunds and Miscellaneous to R&B Materials for hardware and lumber purchase.

• Approved the hire of a moving company for up to two days to move files into the courthouse at a cost of $100 per hour plus truck rental fee.

• Set a public hearing for 8:40 a.m. Feb. 8 for comments on establishing Parcel ID No. 70807 as a reinvestment zone eligible for tax abatement.

• Approved using $1,665.36 in CARES Act funding to repair the Precinct 3 constable’s vehicle.