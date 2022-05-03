Second-grade teacher Ashley Wilkerson and high school agriculture teacher Erin Dizmond are this year’s Teachers of the Year for the North Lamar ISD and the duo will now compete for the Regional Teacher of the Year title in June.
Wilkerson, who teaches at Aaron Parker Elementary in Powderly, has taught in the district her entire 10-year career and is a repeat recipient of the honor, having been named during the 2018-2019 school year. Prior to teaching second grade, she taught fourth grade English Language Arts and Reading for five years.
“Being chosen as Elementary Teacher of the Year in the district I grew up in is truly an honor,” Wilkerson said. “I grew up wanting to be a teacher. I enjoy teaching children and watching them grow academically.”
In addition to teaching agriculture and serving as an FFA advisor, Dizmond is a cheer coach at North Lamar High School and has been with the district for the past five years.
“I feel honored to have been chosen by my peers as Teacher of the Year at North Lamar High School,” Dizmond said. “I feel that there are so many great teachers at NLHS, and to be considered as one of those good teachers is a very special feeling. However, in the field that I teach, I know that if it wasn’t for the team of co-workers and teaching partners, Danielle Scoggins and Amber Soliz, I would not be the teacher I am today. I am very grateful for the team that I have to help me.”
Dizmond, who holds both bachelor of science and master of science in Agriculture degrees from Texas A&M-Commerce, has worked to grow FFA membership, improve horticulture and greenhouse classes and revamp the floral design class, adding an advanced class for students to earn their Level 1 hands-on certification.
“As stated in the FFA Motto, ‘Learning to do, doing to learn,’ I believe that knowing something is just part of the process,” she said. “You must also apply that knowledge and do something with it.”
To that end, she stated in a competitive essay that learning should be intriguing and fun and even when the material in some required lessons are a bit boring, she finds fun challenges ”to make those dreaded, boring lessons more a little more tolerable for students and for me.”
Wilkerson holds an associate of Science degree from Paris Junior College, a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, both from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Recently she was accepted into the university’s Principal Certification Program and will begin courses in May.
In an essay submitted for competition, Wilkerson said she believes teachers should make learning rigorous, engaging and relate learning to the real world. And, in order to do so, teachers have to build strong relationships with each student in the classroom.
“My classroom is like a family and as with any family there are problems at times, but those are typically resolved quickly,” she said. “My students and I are able to learn and laugh together.”
Both Wilkerson and Dizmond will be honored, along with other Teacher of the Year nominees, at an end-of-the-year employee reception May 27. Those nominees include science teacher Julie Laughlin at Stone Middle School, social studies teacher Maureen Gordon at Bailey Intermediate, second grade teacher Melissa Albus at Everett Elementary and kindergarten teacher Ali Cannada at Higgins Elementary.
