A surprised Robert Lewis Guyman, called on stage at Saturday’s Toys for Tots collection drive at Paris Harley Davidson to bless the food, quickly discovered those in charge had other plans in mind.
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran serves as chaplain for the local Jay M. Hoskins Detachment of the Marine Corps Reserve League, sponsors of Toys for Tots in conjunction with The Salvation Army.
“Bob, you’ve been nominated for a Quilt of Valor by your fellow colleagues,” Richard McIntire announced to a surprised Guyman as the Toys for Tots coordinator began expounding upon the former Marine’s service to the country.
Guyman served from June 1962 until September 1966 during the Vietnam conflict, attaining the rank of Sgt. E5. He was attached to the 1st Marine Division, 1st Engineer Battalion as a personnel administrator/chief clerk and was deployed to Vietnam where he was stationed at Chu Lai, the base of operations for transport of Agent Orange.
“As a result of his duty assignment, he has developed a number of medical issues resulting from Agent Orange exposure,” McIntire said.
In making the presentation, Dianah Zehetner of the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild explained that nationally more than 300,000 quilts have been awarded by the organization formed in 2003.
“Our mission is to award veterans and countrymen who have been touched by war with a comforting quilt of valor,” Zehetner said. “It says someone cares and is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort our veterans.
“We honor you, and this quilt unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
