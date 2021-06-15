Paris ISD has begun registration for its first annual WildCAMP program, a free summer camp equivalent designed to inspire kids to pursue passions not taught in typical class sessions. Classes range from photography to camping to origami, and students have a plethora of options from which to choose.
The camp will last July 19-22, with classes happening every day between 10 a.m. and noon. Incoming first through eighth grade students are invited to choose two one-hour classes they are interested in from a long list of possible options. The classes will be taught at the high school by teachers from all campuses.
If the camp is successful, the district hopes to continue it in the future, said Seanda Gilbert, one of the organizers of the event.
“We kinda had a vision of our teachers sharing some of their hobbies or passions that maybe they enjoy doing, with our students, and what that would look like,” Gilbert said. She also shared credit with Kathryn Jones for the launch of the project.
The camp is only for Paris ISD students, and registration will last until July 2. The average class size will be 10 students each.
Gilbert anticipated high student turnout.
“I do think it will be a hit just because there are different things that students can choose … And they’re just different projects that they might not have been exposed to before or might not have experienced before that they’ll get to do. I think just the students seeing teachers being passionate about a project or excited about something that’s not school will be good for the students,” Gilbert said.
“Sometimes when kids see teachers outside of the normal school setting, they are amazed because they think teachers only teach,” she added.
The teachers seem excited as well, Gilbert said.
“I think teachers are excited about sharing things that they’re excited about. And just like the students, getting to share things that aren’t thoroughly academic with the students, and I think they’re excited about that, because they don’t always get to share those things in a normal school day,” she said.
Melanie Meredith, public information officer for Paris ISD, also spoke to the event’s creation.
“Our teachers are excited because it gives them an opportunity to interact with kids, something that they love to do on a daily basis without the stress of students having to be accountable at the end of something. It gives them the opportunity to build the relationships that they love with students and doing something that they love to do too, because they get to share something they’re passionate about outside of the classroom,” she said.
For any worried about WildCAMP being another name for summer school, Meredith hopes to put those fears to rest.
“This camp was designed to give students an opportunity to come and have fun for free. There’s no test involved. It’s hands-on, it’s to learn something new that they might enjoy, so that when they get a little bit older they might find a passion for going fishing or taking pictures and different things like that,” she said.
To register for the camp, go to https://www.smore.com/0p8v7. The link also includes the full list of available classes.
