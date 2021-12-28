Feeling in the charitable spirit following Christmas? Don’t worry, there are plenty of available opportunities to give back and serve those in need in the Paris community. Volunteering is a crucial need for most nonprofit organizations, and there’s a fit for almost anyone looking to help.
“Volunteers are a crucial and integral part of our social service network. Without volunteers, many of our local partner agencies wouldn’t be able to deliver the programs and services that our community needs. From our volunteer board members, to those who help with our fundraising efforts, or those who directly work serving our clients, our volunteers contribute greatly to the success of any nonprofit organization,” Lamar County United Way director Jenny Wilson said.
United Way often centralizes the volunteering process in Lamar County, providing a list on its website of different partner agencies and ways to volunteer.
Those over 55 can join the Retired Senior Volunteer Program to volunteer with the United Way. Help answering the phones and light office work is needed in addition to volunteer tax preparers.
“Some of the most popular places to volunteer include the Downtown Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Buddy Baseball, Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club,” Wilson said.
But for those wanting to help with a specific cause, many different opportunities exist.
For those looking to work with children, several organizations need assistance.
When a family in crisis becomes involved in the child welfare system, a CASA for Kids volunteer may be appointed by a judge to advocate for the child, according to the organization’s website. The trained volunteer advocates for the child’s safety while they’re in foster care.
To volunteer for CASA for Kids, call 903-737-4346 or visit the office at 2021 NW Loop 286 for more information.
The Children’s Advocacy Center represents children in court in situations of child abuse or violence. Advocates are trained to interview and represent children. To volunteer, email rebeccacac@suddenlinkmail.com or stop by the office on 711 Pine Bluff St. to pick up an application form.
The Boys and Girls Club provides a safe place for children after school through sports programs, mentoring, SMART Kids, non-profit youth service and more. To volunteer, visit https://www.bgcparis.org/become-a-member, fill out the linked form and send it in an email to Katrinabgc@gmail.com.
Affordable housing is a crucial issue in Paris and Lamar County, the reason behind the establishment and continuation of such organizations as Habitat for Humanity.
With Habitat for Humanity or Brush of Kindness events, volunteers help build houses, often assisting in adding siding, window panes or more. For Brush of Kindness events, volunteers add vibrant new coats of paint to houses. For more information or to volunteer, contact Judy Martin at parishabitat@suddenlinkmail.com.
Horizon House is currently the only homeless shelter in the city, housing forty-three residents. Volunteers may be needed in 2022 for childcare and transportation. To offer help, email horizonhouseparis@gmail.com. Donations can also be dropped off at the house’s address, 450 4th St SW in Paris, or coordinated by emailing the Coalition at lchctexas@gmail.com.
Houses for Heroes raises money to build homes for displaced veterans. For more information on how to help, email organization president Ashley Waggoner at ashley.h4h@gmail.com.
If helping distribute food to the hungry is more your jam, try reaching out to the Salvation Army or the Downtown Food Pantry. To volunteer for the Salvation Army, call the office at 903-784-7548. Volunteers may be asked to assist in the thrift store, in sorting and hanging clothes, putting them out on racks or conducting other various tasks.
To volunteer for the Downtown Food Pantry, email allan@downtownfoodpantry.org. Volunteers may help distribute or organize groceries, among other tasks.
Meals for Wheels needs volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors. Volunteers will be asked for help with driving and food distribution. To volunteer, email smlchrc@suddenlinkmail.com.
Other general interest organizations include the Paris Public Library, where interested volunteers fill out an application form, https://paristexas.gov/224/Volunteering, and sign up for an interview. Volunteers are asked to spend two hours a week helping out, though hours are flexible.
“Volunteers can bring a new perspective, added talents, and energy to already established library services…Our volunteers enhance our staff, allowing the library to make the best use of its fiscal resources. Volunteering creates an opportunity for personal satisfaction while providing assistance to the staff and patrons alike,” Library director Tim DeGhelder said.
Other organizations include American Red Cross, Volunteer Fire Departments, CERT and more. SAFE-T, a nonprofit crisis center for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault, is also always in need of volunteers. For more information, check out their websites.
Though by no means a comprehensive list of all Lamar County organizations looking for volunteers, the above opportunities can help provide a way to get involved.
