BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners may consider a possible transfer of bond supervision from Bond Supervisor Donna Lester to Fannin County Adult Probation.
Commissioners discussed the matter Tuesday, ultimately deciding to table the agenda item until after they’ve spoken with attorneys and better understand what it will take to transfer the responsibility.
Fannin County Adult Probation director Corey Baker laid out what he would need in order for his department to take on bond supervision, while Lester told commissioners the driving force behind the request is a massive workload.
“I’m adding 30 to 40 people every single month, and I honestly cannot keep up,” Lester said. “My voicemail has over 100 calls on it right now that I used to stay late to work on. … I have to enter almost 40 cases. I can’t enter in any monies until the cases are in, but when I see 40 to 50 people a day in addition to the phone calls, I don’t have time to do that computer work.
“So, the benefits to me from this are that the probation office has somebody that can answer phone calls, and probably 80% of them they would be able to dispose of, and I would only have to have like 20% of those … and then they would enter the majority of the cases for me.”
Lester said she’s been asking for help for more than a year — including a request in June 2020 for a part-time assistant — because there are so many people for her to see that she has at times had trouble taking money to the bank.
Baker said his department is in the business of supervision, so he’d like for Fannin County Adult Probation to have control over the program. While that would include control over the money and spending, reports would be made available to commissioners on a monthly basis.
“Now, to get started … I would for four months worth of start up money for this program until we start collecting fees…” he said, noting the amount of $20,000 would cover salary, benefits, drug tests and computer needs.
One concern commissioners expressed was what would happen if Lester didn’t bring in enough money to cover her salary. County Judge Randy Moore said the department cost $73,000 to operate and brought in $84,000 in the last fiscal year.
“I’m just thinking here, I mean, it sounds simple enough to just say ‘hey, let’s just continue — let’s just give Adult Probation what we were going to pay Donna and those other fees for four months’ to get to $20,000, but I’m telling y’all, it may be we need to involve our attorney and write up some kind of transfer to kind of get this thing where it’s kosher. Otherwise, it’s just a kind of off-the-cuff type of thing,” Moore said.
Commissioners agreed, and voted to table the item for a week.
Also tabled on Tuesday was action to form a Courthouse Dedication Committee. Moore said he would return next week with a list of names for the volunteer committee. Commissioners expressed a desire to have at least one or two representatives on the committee, which may also include members of the Fannin County Historical Commission. A dedication for the courthouse has been set for Oct. 5.
In other action, the Commissioners’ Court approved a one-time severance of 3.844 acres from a 52.527-acre tract on CR 1535 in Ector; approved a short plat for the Grellhesl Addition on Private Road 491 in Leonard; renewed a belly dump trailer lease with Brazos Truck Leasing for six months at $500 per month for Precinct 2; approved a revision of the courthouse first level floorplans; and approved the auditor’s monthly report for December 2020 and payment of bills.
