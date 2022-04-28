RENO - The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold three hearings tonight when the members meet in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The hearings all concern changing the zoning classifications of properties in the William Scott Survey owned by Douglas and Karen Cato from A-1 Agriculture to R-1 Residential.
