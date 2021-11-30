Tis the season for shopping — and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and its members hope most of that shopping will be local.
Not only does shopping local help the economy flourish — studies have shown that roughly 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses stays in the local community, according to Business Wire — but one lucky shopper could find their pockets flush with cash by entering into the chamber’s 25 Days of Christmas contest.
Now until Dec. 17, every $25 spent with a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce business member can be an entry into a drawing to win $1,000. Up to four entries per purchase are allowed, and each $25 counts as one entry. Online purchases from a local business count as well. To enter, email a photograph of a receipt with contact information to chamber@paristexas.com or drop off the receipt or copy with contact information at the chamber, 8 W. Plaza in downtown Paris. A purchase isn’t necessary to enter as dropping off a business card from a visited chamber business also qualifies.
“We wanted to do something to encourage folks to buy local and not have our businesses to have to do anything special like collecting tickets or having to stamp anything,” chamber President Paul Allen said. “We also wanted to include all of the chamber businesses in this. Our first receipt that was turned in was from Salas Minor Emergency, so everyone is included in this. We want to highlight our chamber businesses this holiday season.”
The contest opened Nov. 23, and quite a few people have already visited the chamber after shopping local during the big sales weekend, Allen said.
A list of chamber members is available on the chamber’s website, paristexas.com, or on its mobile app, Lamar County Chamber, available on the Apple iOS and Google Play stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.