RENO — The second annual Reno Summer Celebration Festival on Saturday saw hundreds of Red River Valley citizens flocking in droves to partake in the abundant festivities. The weather was balmy and warm for most of the day and children in swimsuits ran everywhere, gleefully enjoying the bubble machine, bounce houses and water slides.
The Summer Celebration Festival boasted a plethora of fun activities for adults as well, like the All-Star Wrestling match, the burger cook-off contest and various food vendors as well as upbeat dance music all day, provided by the talented musicians of the rock/blues/jazz band Mix Society. Drummer of Mix Society, Kendrick Harris, said, “we are sort of genre-defying in that we play a little bit of everything, as long as it makes the people want to dance”.
One of the vendors, Sundae in Paris — a new artisanal restaurant in Paris with a French menu — showed off their mouth-watering delicacies under the heading “sweet and savory,” emblazoned on the side of their food truck. The sweet foods included items like blueberry, honey and lemon parfait; and savory boasted an incredibly-smelling Monte Cristo.
When asked what she would recommend, co-owner Shelby Gilliam emphatically recommended the “Trail de Paris”
“It’s our take on rocky road that cannot be beat,” she said. “I even torch the marshmallows myself.”
Aside from delectable food truck offerings, there was the hamburger cook-off that had six organizations cooking, seasoning and saucing their very best burgers to compete for the trophy that sat gleaming atop a table in the middle of all the action.
The organizations competing this year were: EMS of Paris, The Reno High School Crime Stoppers, Embark Care Clinic, Crown BBQ and Top Gunn BBQ.
After much deliberation, the judges chose EMS of Paris as the winning burger.
Head Judge Damon Russian said all the burgers were excellent this year but he had to admit the onion ring and sauce of the Paris EMS burger really “made it pop.”
After the contest, festival-goers could purchase the delicious burgers for $10 a basket in support of Paris Volunteer Fire Academy.
In the face painting tent, Arianna Faith Potter, 6, of Detroit, Texas was getting angels painted on her face and said
“I’ve had so much fun here! I loved the water slide best!”
“The water slide that felt like you’re going 90 miles an hour was definitely the coolest part,” 10-year-old Maison Pascal said.
Maria Pascal, Maison’s mother, said she heard about the Reno Summer Celebration Festival after looking online on her Paris Community events Facebook page and saw that they were having fireworks.
“I thought all this and a fireworks show? We can’t miss that,” Pascal said with a smile.
Right as the sun was going down and the grand finale fireworks show began, the captivated crowd was treated to the extremely talented vocal stylings of professional singer Joe Louie singing America the Beautiful to top off an unforgettable evening.
“We are so pleased that this year was a fantastic turnout, even better than we expected,” city secretary and event coordinator Tricia
Smith said.
“And the city of Reno hopes to keep the crowds happy and growing every year.”
