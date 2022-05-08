Lamar County Commissioners are to accept the resignation of Lamar County Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs and are expected to appoint Anson Amis to fill the vacancy when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The court also is to proclaim May 1-8 as National Correctional Officers Week and the week of May 15-21 as National Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Other agenda items include the approval of a bid for a telephone system for the juvenile probation and county extension office, the letting of bids for belly dump trailers, a tractor and shredder, approval of a lease with Pitney Bowes for a postage machine at the Tax Assessor’s Office, letting of bids for jail doors at the Sheriff’s Office and discussion of an economic incentive for a business prospect.
The court also is expected to establish a policy for driveway culverts, discuss American Rescue Plan Act funding along with engineering work, needed county property repairs and a 2022 budget calendar.
