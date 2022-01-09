District 4 Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, addressed a gathering of the Republicans of Lamar County in a town hall Friday evening at Heritage Hall.
Prior to community questions concerning the January 6 Capitol riots, Democratic majorities in Congress and the border crisis, Fallon spoke on the work he did during his state senatorial tenure, and of hot button issues such as a potential Chinese threat and critical race theory.
When he was in the Texas House, he helped pass a bill that allowed schoolteachers to say “Merry Christmas” or other holiday greetings to students. Following that, he jumped headfirst into what became a common theme through the rest of his speech: his path as a “conservative fighter” and the people and policies he helped remove.
“These people appreciate it when you stand up. No more retreat, no more falling back. We are Texans. We draw a line in the sand and say, ‘We will hold our ground if we believe in this country,’ and it’s great,’” Fallon said.
Of the Chinese threat, he mentioned classified briefings he has attended in Washington D.C. China poses a greater danger than the U.S.S.R ever did, he said, drawing from that country’s GDP numbers and racial homogeneity.
From there he leaped into critical race theory, calling it “garbage.”
“I call it communist race theory, and that’s exactly what it is. It’s divisive. It’s putting one American against another,” he said.
“I choose to be a white man,” he said. “Who cares? I don’t care what you are. I do care who you are. Conservatives understand something the liberals haven’t really mastered yet. Success comes in all shapes and sizes and shades. We’re about Americans. I don’t care how you worship…I don’t care if you’re a man or a woman. I don’t care what shade you are. I don’t care what country you came from, whether you were born here or somewhere else. How do you treat others? Do you work hard? That’s the values that made this country,” he said.
He also spoke to his integrity, pointing out large stock decreases for personal holdings and making his financial statements available to the public.
In public comment, questions tackled border control, election integrity and more, where Fallon made his stance clear. He wants more patrols, agents and cameras at the border.
He also spoke of elections.
“Election integrity is sacrosanct. You do not want the federal government passing any laws telling states what to do,” he said.
Polling places should be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for seven days, Fallon said. To compensate for longer hours, election workers should be paid more, and cameras should be installed on every ballot box, he added.
Questions also pertained to vaccine mandates, China answerability for Covid-19, prisons and veteran affair efficiency.
The federal government should not regulate vaccination requirements, Fallon said. Prison reform could include enacting stricter punishments on violent crime and lessening punishments for nonviolent crimes. He said China needs to be held accountable for Covid-19, and veteran affairs need to be expedited and held up to standard.
As for what sets himself apart from primary opponents Dan Thomas and John Harper, he talked of a proven track record of helping Texans.
“People in this district want to hire a conservative fighter. Well, there’s three people in this race. Who’s been the proven conservative fighter? … I’m just running my race, not really concerned about them. And I’m in the job. And I’ve proven it. President Trump thinks I’ve done a good job, Ted Cruz thinks I’ve done a good job, Jim Jordan,” he said.
