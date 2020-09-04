Sept. 3 to Sept. 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 3
4:43 to 4:54 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 3
1:36 to 1:39 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
11:57 a.m. to 12:25 a.m., 825 S. Main St.
Sept. 4.
12:58 to 1:10 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
2:07 to 2:31 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:53 to 5:05 a.m., 344 Hearon St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 3
4:41 to 5:42 p.m., Sun Valley.
Public Service
Sept. 3
10:58 to 11:14 a.m., 1335 26th St. SE.
