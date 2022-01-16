The Association of Texas Small School Bands is pleased to announce the selection of the 2022 ATSSB All State Band. More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in 22 different regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions held this past weekend across the state, and only 286 of these students were selected for all-state honors.
The ATSSB All State Bands will meet in rehearsals in San Antonio on Feb. 9-12, and will present a concert beginning at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.
Evan Martin, a member of the Chisum High School Band, was selected as a member of this band on trumpet. Martin was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels. This is his second consecutive selection to this prestigious ensemble.
Martin has been a member of the All Region, All Area and Four States Honor Bands, and a qualifier for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest. He is a member of Key Club, Beta Club, Art Club, UIL, Phi Theta Kappa and Yearbook. Martin is a Texas Scholar and was selected this year as a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador.
Upon graduation, he plans to attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to pursue a master’s degree in Music Education. He is the son of James and Sandi Martin of Paris.
