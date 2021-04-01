The Ark-Tex Council of Governments approved some changes to the TRAX Transportation Paris Metro program, including adding four more buses.
“They are very good,” TRAX Operations coordinator Bobby Williams said. “The Spirit of Freedom bus has many features; one is the benefits of a low-floor bus making accessibility easier for our passengers. … The Spirit of Freedom has an accessible entrance way that provides equal access to passengers of all abilities, including wheelchair riders and users of power scooters. It ensures that every member of the community has equal access to public services and support.”
The ATCOG board met March 25 to discuss the purchase, along with pay policy revisions and radio infrastructure equipment purchases.
The board agreed unanimously to purchase the vehicles for the TRAX program. The buses will cost $590,250, Williams told the board, but because of a grant from the Rural Area Federal Formula program, and credits from the Texas Department of Transportation to cover the matching funds, no funds from the ATCOG budget will be used. The board also approved modified essential services pay for employees according to federal guidelines.
In order to keep up emergency contact infrastructure, as part of the Homeland Security Program at ATCOG, the board looked at purchasing new radio equipment for Lamar and Franklin counties.
Two proposals were considered. One from Airwaves called for one Zetron Integrator RD M2417 PC based console and three Kenwood ATLAS 4100 p-25 100 Watt HF repeaters for Lamar Count and one two-site simulcast p-25 radio system Harris 100 Watt p-25 repeater for Frankling County. However, ATCOG Director Chris Brown suggested the board go for the second proposal from MalTech Fleed, which was similar equipment and performance, but less complex at better pricing. MalTech suggested 2 Zetron Max Radio Dispatch PC consoles and three Kenwood ATLAS 1200 VHF 100Watt repeaters for Lamar County and for Franklin County, a Leonardo p-25 simulcast VHF 100 Watt repeater system (including 2 repeaters installed and a spare repeater in case of a lightning strike) and a 100-foot tower and installation of a microwave link.
The total cost of the Lamar County project will be $161,752 and covered 100% by a grant through the Texas Office of the Governor Statewide Emergency Radio Infrastructure. The Franklin County project will cost $170,196.59, with the grant covering only $125,996 of the cost, with the rest laying on Franklin County. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsome asked if Franklin was willing to cover the extra cost. Brown said he had spoken to the emergency services coordinator for Franklin County and they may have found a workaround.
“He did say they may have found an additional tower to put the repeater on,” Brown said, adding this would drop the county’s additional cost from around $40,000 to around $10,000.
The board approved the project unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.