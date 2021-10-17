Paris is to be featured in the YouTube series, “Book Days: Bringing Books to Life,” when an episode airs Thursday that features a visit from the red-headed character in the children’s book, “Madeline.”
Published in 1939, and considered one of the major classics in children’s literature, “Madeline,” along with other books in the series, features a little French girl’s adventures in Paris, France.
In an innovative move, a preschool administrator goes on the road with popular children’s books that she reads and then relates the history of the cities she visits with the purpose to bring books to life for young children.
“Paris, Texas, was just a natural place for Madeline to visit,” Kassi Kincaid, of Round Rock, said. “We visited the Eiffel Tower with the red cowboy hat, the downtown fountain, the library, outside the old post office, a church and the Sam Bell Maxey House. We had the best time with Mayor (Paula) Portugal and librarian Tim (DeGhelder).”
Kincaid explained how the video series evolved from an activity she began at her preschool as she began pairing a children’s book with one simple themed activity. The idea grew to a school-wide event with local sponsors, then went viral during Covid with online episodes on Facebook to support children’s education during lock down. During that time, she began pairing books with real world adventures and soon after began visiting Texas cities.
The series has aired more than 20 videos where Kincaid reads “Click Clack Moo” at the Blue Bell ice cream factory in Brenham, “Be Brave Little Penguin” at Sea World in San Antonio, “Rainbow Fish” at Moody Gardens in Galveston, “Yertle the Turtle” on South Padre Island, “The Little Engine That Could” at the Cedar Park train station in Austin and more.
Herself an early childhood educator, Mayor Portugal said she is excited to see her hometown featured in the series, and librarian DeGhelder said he plans to promote both the book and the video.
“We plan to give away one copy of ‘Madeline’ to someone who comments on the video when it comes out,” DeGhelder said.”We also plan to give away a copy during story time, and we’re giving a copy of the book to the Chamber to share with the community.”
Those interested in viewing “Madeline in Paris” should sign in to Book Days on You Tube. A comment on the video no later than Nov. 30 will enter the viewer into a random selection by library staff for a copy of the book.
