HONEY GROVE — Erik Pevey decided to run for his first political office earlier this year because he wanted to have a say in how Honey Grove handles the growth he feels is coming the city’s way.
He won that right when he earned enough votes to claim one of the two seats on the city’s board of aldermen in the Nov. 2 election.
“With two new lakes coming, I am hoping it brings some new businesses like restaurants and RV parks,” he said.
While he is hopeful of more business growth, he wants the city to hang on to its charm.
“I love the small town atmosphere,” he said.
He said the city could be cleaned up some to improve its appearance making it more attractive for people who might consider building a home in the area.
Pevey has lived in Honey Grove all of his life and has no intentions of ever leaving his hometown..
“I was born and raised here,” he said. “I have raised my family here. I loved growing up here.”
He has worked as a coach in Honey Grove and in Ladonia at the Fannindel ISD, and now he drives an 18-wheeler on mostly short-route runs, he said.
“Ninety-five percent of the time I am back home every day,” he said.
He said his goal is to keep Honey Grove the friendly place it is now, where most everybody knows of most everybody else.
“There’s only a handful of people that I don’t know here,” he said.
