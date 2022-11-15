County officials are to give updates on the Nov. 4 tornado when The Republican Women of the Red River Valley meet Thursday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds,
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Building B. A drawing for a chance to win $100 is planned as are reports from Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, Sheriff Scott Cass and Paris city manager Grayson Path.
