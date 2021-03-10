Fire and rescue

MARCH 9 to MARCH 10

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

March 9

4:17 to 4:46 p.m., 1120 35th St. NE.

11:48 p.m., to 12:02 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.

First Responder-Paris

March 9

7:22 to 7:40 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

1:04 to 1:15 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

1:19 to 1:42 p.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.

3:06 to 3:09 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

10:14 to 10:34 p.m., 924 23rd St. SE.

Public Service

March 9

5:53 to 6:11 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

6:32 to 6:45 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

