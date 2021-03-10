MARCH 9 to MARCH 10
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
March 9
4:17 to 4:46 p.m., 1120 35th St. NE.
11:48 p.m., to 12:02 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
March 9
7:22 to 7:40 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
1:04 to 1:15 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
1:19 to 1:42 p.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
3:06 to 3:09 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
10:14 to 10:34 p.m., 924 23rd St. SE.
Public Service
March 9
5:53 to 6:11 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
6:32 to 6:45 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.