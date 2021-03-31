For the record cuffs
MARCH 30 to MARCH 31

Paris Police Department

Raymond Todd Mitchell, 56: Evading arrest/detention.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Wendy Marie Todd, 41: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, elderly.

Brandy Wayne Flowers, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

