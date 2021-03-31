MARCH 30 to MARCH 31
Paris Police Department
Raymond Todd Mitchell, 56: Evading arrest/detention.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Wendy Marie Todd, 41: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, elderly.
Brandy Wayne Flowers, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
