More took place outside regular Paris City Council business at a Monday night meeting than during agenda action. Input remained legal under Open Meetings guidelines, however, and results from discussions are expected to be considered at future meetings.
Two items — one to look at a committee to review the city charter, 10 years after the latest review, and another another to see if the city can do anything to prod Suddenlink to provide better service — are recommended future agenda items.
Also during a “future events” agenda item, City Manager Grayson Path said the top two or three candidates for police chief, along with the interview committee, will be presented to the public during a Zoom meeting next week. More information is expected shortly.
During public forum, Jim Hamaker recommended the city take a look at bicycle accessibility to major employers. After buying an electric bicycle to cut down on transportation costs to and from work, Hamaker said he discovered there are no safe routes to travel.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford pulled an item dealing with the city’s investment policy from the consent agenda, and he floated the idea of lending money to Paris Economic Development Corp., which would increase the amount of interest the city receives on investments and lower the amount of interest the city’s economic engine pays on borrowed money.
Action on agenda items at Monday’s meeting included an extension of the mayor’s declaration of a local disaster for 90 days, and an employee Covid-19 sick leave program through April 1.
Councilors also appointed Ryan Matthews to fill the vacancy on the Historic Preservation Committee left by the resignation of Randy Hider. Matthews recently purchased a building in the downtown historic district across from the Lamar County Courthouse, according to information he shared during public forum.
First issued in March 2020, the disaster declaration, now extended until April 24, puts the city in line for state and federal related funding and reimbursements, according to City Attorney Stephanie Harris.
“At this time, none of the disaster aid available requires the declaration, but as a belt and suspenders approach, it is advisable to extend the declaration, and there are no consequences for doing so,” Harris said in an agenda memo. “I am extending it for 90 days because that gets us through the winter, and April will be a good time to re-evaluate whether the declaration is still necessary.”
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act issued in April 2020, which provided city employees up to 80 hours of paid sick leave in addition to normal vacation, holiday and sick leave, expired Dec. 31, and has not been renewed.
“The city continues to have employees impacted by Covid-19, more so with the recent spikes,” the city manager told councilors, explaining employees need to take time off for testing and possibly quarantine periods.”
Councilors passed a resolution to extend the time an employee can use up to 80 hours of the sick leave program to April 1.
After the council spent roughly 40 minutes behind closed doors, councilors took no action on discussion about possible incentives for downtown property owned by investor David Alarid.
