A summer home to many, the Paris Aquatic Center buzzes with activity as swimming enthusiasts take to the water during the hot summer months.
With the city’s pool capacity reduced to 50% (62 people at any one time) due to Covid-19 restrictions, swimmers can be found enjoying a reduced number of swim days this year. After a late start because of the pandemic, the pool will close, as usual, after the Labor Day weekend.
Not only does the pool provide fun for youth and adults alike, the swim program provides a perfect job for college students back in town for summer break.
“It’s a great summer job,” said pool manager Andria Gentry, a University of North Texas student. “This is definitely my home away from home in the summer, and has been since I was about 6 years old and joined the swim team.”
Gentry said she took swimming lessons beginning at 4 years old, and she joined the swim team when she turned 6. She became a certified lifeguard at 15 and spent the past six years as assistant manager.
“This year is really different — and not in a good way,” Gentry said. “We got a late start because of Covid restrictions, and we really don’t know from day to day if we can stay open or if we may have to close down again.”
While Gentry checked pool chemicals one morning last week and made sure everything was in order for the public swim session later in the day, instructors Bailey Fowler and Robert Miranda worked with a group of swim team members. Although Covid canceled competition meets, more than 50 swim team members work out three to five days a week to keep skills sharp in hopes for a competitive season next summer.
Both Fowler, a student at Oklahoma State University, and Miranda, who is a cashier at China Star, have been regulars at the pool since childhood. Both became lifeguards as teenagers, with Fowler now a certified swim instructor. After spending six summers as pool manager, Miranda turned over that responsibility to friend Gentry while working mornings part-time as swim team coach.
“We all have lots of fun memories at this pool,” Fowler said. “Swimming is definitely a part of our lives.”
While Paris Aquatic Center provides employment for some and plenty of exercise for the hundreds who use the pool on a daily basis, pool expenses are a hefty item in the city budget with more than $200,000 budgeted this year, according to City Manager Grayson Path.
“We will likely come in well under this by the end of the season due to Covid and a much later start than normal (June 15),” Path said. “It’s difficult to say what revenue and expense will be at this point.”
Attendance has been averaging well over 100 total swimmers daily with morning, afternoon and evening sessions seven days a week. Opening day saw 152 swimmers with several other days near or passing the 150 total attendance mark.
