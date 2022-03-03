Mockingbird Solar Center, first announced for Lamar County a little more than a year ago, plans to expand in size providing revised tax incentive agreements with North Lamar and Chisum school districts gain state approval.
“Our project design is increasing to approximately 500 megawatts in total and could power approximately 100,000 homes,” Orsted Onshore Development Company. project director Jordan Jordan Shontz said after meeting with North Lamar, Chisum and Lamar County officials in recent weeks. “The project is going from approximately 3,600 to 4,440 acres.”
The increased project size could result in a $475 million investment in Lamar County, $254 in North Lamar ISD and $321 million in Chisum ISD. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2023 with an anticipated commercial operation date of 2024.
“We would like to thank the North Lamar and Chisum board members for their diligent and thoughtful review of our initial Chapter 313 applications,” Shontz said. “If Orsted’s adjustments are approved by the state, Orsted looks forward to building the Mockingbird Solar Project in a safe and responsible manner, and to being a good community partner for years to come.”
More recently, Shontz appeared before Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to increase the size of a reinvestment zone, which allows the county to grant tax abatements. After a brief executive session Monday, commissioners took no action on additional tax abatements for the project.
News of plans for the multimillion solar farm, to be located about 10 miles west of Paris on Highway 82 and taking in part of what is known as the historic Smiley’s Meadow, came in late 2020 when the company first approached the county and the two school districts involved. The Mockingbird Solar announcement became the sixth solar farm planned in the county. Several of those farms are now either under construction or have been placed in operation.
