Lamar County will be adding $45,000 to its Road and Bridge budget for Precinct 2 following the sale of two trailers and $117,267.10 in grant money from the Texas Department of Agriculture for Community Development.
At a Monday meeting, the commissioners announced they would adopt a special budget for the more than $117,000 in grant money and will use it for reimbursement for road materials and grant fees for each of the four precincts.
With the deadline of the end of the year fast approaching to use CARES Act funds, Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the court it was “crunch time” to submit applications for any gear or facilities updates related to Covid-19 that the county might need. Blount said, as of Monday, the county has two trailers with tents that can be used for coronavirus testing paid for with CARES funds that are scheduled to arrive in December, as well as generators and computers for the sheriff’s office. Blount and the court also discussed purchasing a fever scanner, which scans a person’s temperature simply by walking through it, similar to one in Hopkins County.
County Auditor Kayla Hall said the state will require an update from counties about spending of CARES Act funds by mid-November, so the county will have to compile a report of how they have spent, and how they plan to spend, CARES money.
Marvin Gorley of the Lamar County Historical Commission asked the commissioners to each nominate a person from their precinct to win the “2020 Lamar County History Maker Award.” Gorley said County Judge Brandon Bell can pick a nominee from the county at large. The award recognizes a member of the Lamar County community who has given back, and can be awarded posthumously to someone who has passed away on or before Oct. 1 of last year.
The court received a presentation about the guidelines for granting tax abatements in “reinvestment” zones, which include aquaculture or agriculture facilities, distribution center facilities, manufacturing facilities, office buildings, regional entertainment or tourism facilities, research facilities, regional service facilities, historic buildings in a designated area, renewable energy facilities or other basic industries.
In order to apply, an applicant would need to request the classification of a reinvestment zone and tax abatement and must file a written application to the county which includes a $1,000 nonrefundable application fee.
The abatement can only be offered if the project is expected to generate a positive economic impact to Lamar County of at least $15 million over its lifetime, which could include payroll or capital improvement.
