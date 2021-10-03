According to a release from Michelle P. Wellington with the public relations firm SKDK, Cooper Home Health Inc., doing business as Elara Caring, will close its Paris, Texas, office effective Oct. 15, 2021. Elara Caring’s other offices will continue to cover this area.
Cooper Home Health is at 4027 Lamar Ave., St. C. in Paris.
