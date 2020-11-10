BOGATA — Looking to push the economy of Bogata forward, City Council set up the beginnings of the Bogata Economic Development Corp.
“I think this is one of the first moves back to the revitalization of our city,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley said.
The council met Monday to discuss the maneuver, which includes setting up a reinvestment zone and selling the old nursing home property at 605 Paris Road, 4.246 acres on the corner of Highways 271 and 37, where the old nursing home stood.
The city agreed to sell the land for $200,000 to Jibran Azam Properties Inc., which owns another business in Bogata, for redevelopment. The reinvestment zone stretches from that corner to the site of the old Church of Christ building, excluding one personal residence in the area and one storage facility. Reinvestment zones are designed to help local governments lure prospective businesses to the area with tax abatement agreements.
The inaugural project, called Project Azam, will receive a 100% tax abatement the first year, with the abatement decreasing over the course of five years, provided the owners keep their end of the bargain, which includes building a new business on the corner before Dec. 31, 2021, and maintaining at least 12 employees at the business for the next five years.
At a previous meeting, Mohammed “Mo” and Sam Azam said they weren’t ready to announce what the project would be just yet, that several steps needed to be in place before they could do so.
The council also approved CARES Act funding plans and setting up meeting comment protocols.
After several discussions with Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson, Hinsley said he and Councilor Cecil “Tex” Loften had spent the weekend coming up with ways to spend their allocation of CARES Act funds, created by Congress to help alleviate the burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The city is eligible for $59,400, Hinsley said, and 75% of that must be spent on the first three eligible criteria: medical expenses, public health expenses and payroll expenses. The bulk of that will go to police funding, with some allocated for masks and barriers, totalling $9,172.40, over $30,000 to police payroll for working during the pandemic, and the remaining 25% is designated to improve the city’s connectivity and technology, to allow for social distancing and public accessibility during the pandemic, which includes a new desktop computer and two new laptops, as well as updated software.
The proposal will be submitted and, after the funds are received, be deposited into the city’s general fund.
The city also implemented new public hearing rules for the council, allowing speakers no more than three minutes for talking, requiring either a visitors form to be filled out or recognition from the council to speak.
“My hope is this should help us move through the meeting in a respectful manner,” Hinsley said.
