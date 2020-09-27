BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council approved a 66-cent tax rate per $100 valuation to support a $425,325 maintenance and operations budget at a Thursday meeting.
Although the 66-cent tax rate remains the same as last year, taxpayers can expect to pay more this year because of increased property values. At the proposed rate, homeowners with a $100,000 house will pay an annual $660 in property taxes.
General fund revenue comes primarily from property taxes estimated to be roughly $191,000. A 1% sales tax is expected to generate $95,000 while a 0.25% street sales tax is expected to earn $26,000. Franchise fees are estimated at $67,000, a bond reimbursement adds $31,000 and miscellaneous interest, penalties and rentals provide the remaining revenue.
Along with the maintenance and operations budget, councilors approved a $616,430 utility fund budget supported by water and sewer fees. Utility fund revenue is estimated at $310,000 from water sales, $150,000 from sewer sales and $120,000 from trash sales with the rest in miscellaneous fees, inspections and interest. The city will spend roughly $125,000 in water purchases from the Lamar County Water District.
In other business, the council approved a 99-cent monthly increase for trash services provided by Sanitation Solutions, and approved an annual outside audit agreement with accountant Mike Ward at a cost of $12,000.
The council approved the city’s 2020-21 street repair plan with South High Street as the city’s main focus with Carolyn, West Main, East Main and Moore streets making a priority list.
Councilors also passed an outdoor burning ordinance to include the prohibition of burning on city right-of-way and amended a hazardous lots ordinance to reduce the days of compliance from 30 days to 10 days from the receipt of a certified letter or 15 days from the date the letter is mailed.
