HWH Group, which focuses on supporting corporate expansion and growth, has appointed Holland Harper as chief development officer of the company. Founded in 2011, HWH Group provides turnkey, comprehensive site selection, incentive negotiation and construction program management services to meet each client’s specific needs.
In his new role, Harper will leverage more than 20 years of experience managing construction and logistics operations for clients in the commercial, government, municipal and infrastructure sectors. He will oversee day-to-day operations and provide leadership oversight for the performance and execution of the HWH Group team. Harper was previously president of Harrison, Walker & Harper, LLC, sister company to HWH Group and a leading construction and industrial services company, also headquartered in Paris, Texas.
“Holland brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his long tenure in the construction management industry that will help guide our team in accomplishing even more on behalf of our clients,” said Jordan Harper, CEO of HWH Group. “Under his leadership, we not only expect our business to continue its positive momentum, but we also foresee exponential growth as we take advantage of opportunities like new markets tax credits that help support our clients’ growth and expansion.”
From site selection to construction program management, HWH Group relies on strong, longstanding relationships combined with deep industry expertise to meet client demands. Established connections with municipalities, economic development groups, industrial authorities and public and private institutions allow HWH Group to secure not only prime locations for clients but also add increased savings and incentives to each project.
Among HWH Group’s most recent projects is American SpiralWeld’s, 146-acre, 300,000-square-foot automated steel pipe manufacturing plant for water transmission. As part of its program management for SpiralWeld, HWH Group performed site selection and secured over $20 million in incentives.
Holland Harper earned an MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce in Commerce, Texas, and a bachelor’s in international studies from Austin College in Sherman, Texas. In addition, he completed Harvard Business School’s Owner’s President and Managers Executive Management Course and completed Harvard University Graduate School of Design’s Advance Management and Design Program. Harper is a licensed contractor in 17 states and is certified as a Level 2 certified professional constructor by the American Institute of Constructors.
