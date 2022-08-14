Holland Harper.jpg

HWH Group, which focuses on supporting corporate expansion and growth, has appointed Holland Harper as chief development officer of the company. Founded in 2011, HWH Group provides turnkey, comprehensive site selection, incentive negotiation and construction program management services to meet each client’s specific needs.

In his new role, Harper will leverage more than 20 years of experience managing construction and logistics operations for clients in the commercial, government, municipal and infrastructure sectors. He will oversee day-to-day operations and provide leadership oversight for the performance and execution of the HWH Group team. Harper was previously president of Harrison, Walker & Harper, LLC, sister company to HWH Group and a leading construction and industrial services company, also headquartered in Paris, Texas.

