A small group of community members gathered Monday at Culbertson Fountain in the crisp mist to participate in the final stop of the Texas Reconstruction Project, a traveling educational experience aimed at informing communities in Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma about the history of the Confederacy and to advocate for the removal of Confederate statues.
“That statue was placed there as a symbol of white supremacy,” Paris resident Brenda Cherry said, referring to a statue outside of the Lamar County Courthouse. “That was the purpose it served when it was placed there and that’s the purpose it serves today.”
The crowd nodded in agreement.
Texas Reconstruction Project organizer Bryan Register said the project’s intention is to provide educational materials to the public to inform them about the racist history of the Confederacy. As part of his presentation, Register showed the crowd a compilation of historical documents, like newspaper clippings, Ku Klux Klan fliers, old iterations of the Confederate flag and Confederate song lyrics to illustrate what he said were the intentions of the Confederacy: keeping slavery in place, oftentimes with the goal of maintaining a social hierarchy to benefit the conscience of poor white people.
“We try to educate the public about the history of white supremacy, especially having to do with slavery in the Civil War and try to get rid of Confederate monuments that tend to conceal that history,” Register said.
While some may see Confederate monuments as a piece of history, Register doesn’t view them that way. He sees them as a form of praise — unwarranted and hurtful praise. He said praising someone or some movement that was inherently racist eliminates the dark history of it, as praise should be reserved for people or movements who historically worked for the betterment of mankind.
“Kind of the core argument here is, if you're praising someone for doing something, it can't have been bad. That’s the nature of praise,” he said. “And no city government, no county government in the United States in 2020, could explicitly, avowedly praise white supremacy. So since you’ve got all these Confederate monuments, you're praising people for having fought in the Confederacy — then that can't possibly have been white supremacist, right? So if the Confederacy wasn't white supremacism, then nothing called white supremacy has ever existed, right? But they were brazen, they were explicit, they were shriekingly the clear about their (white supremacist beliefs).”
Register said his mission, and that of the Texas Reconstruction Project, is to end the reverence that comes with Confederate monuments because keeping them in public places eliminates the baggage that comes with those depicted on them.
“The monuments conceal our history and that's one of the things that helps us to keep repeating our history, which we have been doing,” Register said. “That's not a future threat. That's past reality.”
Register compared the statue and the history he said that goes along with it as being hit in the head with a baseball bat. He sees it as a blatant symbol of white supremacy and privilege and that if people nowadays can’t recognize the racism associated with it, they won’t be able to see what he called the more subtle signs of white supremacy today, referencing higher incarceration rates amongst Black men compared to Anglo men.
Paris native Travis Wortham drove up from Dallas to be a part of the rally. Wortham, a long-time activist, said his intention was to share some of the tips he’s learned along the way as a protestor that have made the movements he’s been involved in successful. The former director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said his goal was not only to fire up the crowd, but to give them advice on how to continue their movement, like not protesting at night and regularly and consistently showing public officials their movement.
“One reason I wanted to be here is one to encourage everybody here to talk about these monuments, but also, to talk about what we have found to be effective strategies at protests and rallies where we have gotten results,” Wortham said. “And I'm going to share a couple of those stories.”
A local activist group, Paris Collective, connected with Register and the Texas Reconstruction Project to bring them to Paris. Organizer Taisley Scroggin said she thinks some members of the Paris community see the Collective as troublemaking or radical, but said that’s not its goal and was part of the reason members brought the educational rally to Culbertson Fountain — to understand the past in order to reshape the future.
“We want to let people know we're reasonable; we're not angry, mean people. We're not trying to cause trouble everywhere we go,” Scroggin said. “We're really just focused on creating a more inclusive community, and when there's people in your community who have to look at that type of symbolism, it creates turmoil, and it creates a feeling of inadequacy and feelings that maybe you don't belong. We want to try and eradicate that.”
Scroggin said the compromise means relocating the statue, not destroying it. Cherry was on a similar page as Scroggin in that she sees the statue as a symbol that hurts Black people and people of color as they see it when they enter a building that is supposed to treat all Lamar County residents the same way under the law.
“It needs to be relocated because a courthouse is supposed to be for everybody to seek justice,” Cherry said. “But with having that Confederate statue there, you look at that and say ‘well, how can I get justice with this thing up?’”
Following speeches by Wortham, Register and Cherry, the crowd gathered signs and marched to the courthouse chanting “move that statue,” with community member Don Yarbrough leading the charge with an American flag and Black Lives Matter flag in hand.
A point of contention for members of the Paris Collective and those who would like the statue moved has been the inability to get the topic on the agenda for a Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meeting. The public cannot comment on items that are not officially on the agenda.
County Judge Brandon Bell told The Paris News on Monday he does not wish to put the item on an agenda because he believes the issue was “already addressed” in 2017 under the direction of then county judge Chuck Superville. Superville and Commissioner Lawrence Malone voted to send an application to the Texas Historical Commission regarding removal of the statue and Commissioners Lonnie Layton and Ronnie Bass voted against it, with one abstention from Keith Mitchel. However, Bell said that if advocates for the statue’s removal can petition a commissioner to put the item on an agenda, it can be discussed in commissioners’ court.
