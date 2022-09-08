balloowadvwebimage.jpg

People take a tethered ride on a hot-air balloon at a past festival event.

 File Photo/The Paris News

Folks looking to have a blast this weekend need to look no farther than the Lamar County Fairground where the annual Paris Balloon and Music Festival will begin Friday evening.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Los Del North Texas will play with Slightly Used taking over the stage at 6:45 p.m.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

