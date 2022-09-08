Folks looking to have a blast this weekend need to look no farther than the Lamar County Fairground where the annual Paris Balloon and Music Festival will begin Friday evening.
At 5 p.m. Friday, Los Del North Texas will play with Slightly Used taking over the stage at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup has Jacob Price Zaz & the Loose Ends starting their show at 5 p.m, while Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band takes over at 6:45 p.m.
Each night the young ones in the family can sit for a face painting, get a temporary tattoo and bounce around in the inflatables.
People of all ages can arm themselves for rounds of GellyBall to see who is the best at hiding, ambushing and shooting the pellets.
Saturday the Exotic Animal Petting Zoo provided by Monkey See, Monkey Do will add an extra treat to the things to do at the festival.
“They said they would bring the sloth and alligator back this year,” said Carolyn Patterson, the president of the Paris Area Arts Alliance. “They were both popular last year.”
Also on Saturday there will be a sanctioned Cornhole Tournament. People interested in competing in bean bag event can register at www.scoreholio.com.
Of course, the big, colorful and differently shaped hot-air balloons are a main draw of the annual fundraiser and Patterson said this year will be special.
“We have a new, different shape this year,” she said. “That is always a surprise for everybody.”
There is a planned special lift off Saturday, the night before Sept. 11, to commemorate that tragic day in 2001 when the World Trade Center In New York City was destroyed by terrorist who hijacked jets and flew them into the twin towers of the complex.
“We plan to do a fly away with a U.S. flag from the basket,” she said.
All the hot-air balloon events are dependent on the weather with winds over 7 mph and/or lightning being reasons for keeping the big balloons on the ground.
There will be a hot-air balloon basket in the Market Place Vendor Building on the grounds where visitors can have photos made of them standing in the basket. Also in the building will be a box for a $250 giveaway. People can enter the prize drawing by filling out a coupon in the official program and then placing it in the box.
Food has not been forgotten as food trucks will be on site selling corn dogs, funnel cakes and other items, Patterson said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
