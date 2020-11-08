United Way of Lamar County has reached 80% of its annual campaign’s $500,000 goal, thanks to its first virtual silent auction. The organization couldn’t hold an in-person fundraiser due to the risk of Covid-19, so executive director Jenny Wilson rolled with the punches and organized an online auction that brought in $3,315, as well as $350 in straight donations, pushing them past the $400,000 mark.
“(Friday’s) first ever Virtual Silent Auction went great,” Wilson told The Paris News.
She gave a special shout out to Melissa Gordon and Michael Plate at Harrison-Walker-Harper, who collected all of the donated items. In total, Wilson said 42 auction items were donated and 87 bidders participated to support the organization that donates to 24 local partner agencies, including the REACH Center, CASA for Kids, the Salvation Army and the New Hope Center
“I also want to thank everyone who donated an item,” Wilson said.
Thirty local businesses and residents, including 107, Tony Corso, the Paris Junior College cheer team, Bee Sweet and Pine Ridge Golf Course, offered up goods and services to make the auction possible.
For information or to donate to United Way, visit lamarcountyuw.org.
