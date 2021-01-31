CLARKSVILLE — The Lennox Health Resource Center is the place the citizens of the Red River Valley turn for free advice, and to obtain information needed to make the most informed decisions about their health.
In existence for more than a decade, the facility on North Walnut Street again is the recipient of the largest 2020 award by the Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation in the amount of $112,500 as part of a total $828,276 grants for the year.
“It keeps us operating,” office manager and nurse Tammy Lawling said about the yearly Lennox award, explaining that the center answered more than 5,000 requests for service in 2020. “We are the only service of our kind in Red River County.
Formerly operated under the auspices of East Texas Medical Center - Clarksville, when the hospital closed in 2014, the City of Clarksville took over as the center’s fiscal agent.
Although on-site services were curtailed for most of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lawling said in the past the center offered exercise and nutrition classes on a weekly basis along with weekly blood sugar and blood pressure checks. The center provided monthly diabetic counseling and mental health classes.
“As soon as we get an all clear, we will begin in-house meetings again,” she said.
Meanwhile, the center continues to help clients with Medicare and Medicaid applications, assists the Area Agency on Aging to enroll in other state and federal programs and helps clients obtain medications from pharmaceutical companies for the underserved as well as other services as needed.
Other high dollar Lennox Awards went to the Lennox Foundation Scholarship Program for Red River County, in the amount of $103,000 and to the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition as match money to develop the trail in Red River County.
Other grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- Ark-Texas Council of Governments for matching funds for TxDOT grant to increase transportation for those in need in Red River County, $15,000;
- Avery Independent School District for elementary school technology upgrades and music program resources, $27,940;
- Casa for Kids, Inc. to support efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect in Red River County, $15,300;
- Children’s Advocacy Center to continue a satellite office in Clarksville to provide critical services to child victims of crime, $10,000;
- City of Clarksville to assist in the addition of bays to the fire station, $22,000;
- Clarksville Food Pantry to purchase food inventory, $35,000;
- Clarksville ISD for purchase of laptops, document camera and web cameras for teachers to facilitate virtual learning, $30,000;
- Clarksville Youth Connection to support afterschool programming for youth in Red River County, $25,000;
- Communities in Schools for mental health and dropout prevention program for Red River County schools, $8,850;
- Delta Soil & Water Conservation, for conservation programs, $5,000;
- Detroit Community Food Pantry for purchase of food inventory, $10,000;
- Detroit ISD for technology upgrades at Detroit Middle School, $26,500;
- Fannin Soil and Water Conservation District for conservation programs, $5,000;
- First Presbyterian Church of Clarksville for historic building maintenance, $20,000;
- Holman Helps to provide mental health services, educational support and social services to people in Red River County, $25,000;
- HUB Community Center, director salary and program support, $35,000;
- Lamar County Human Resources Council for operating costs of the senior center in Red River County, subsidizing home delivered meals and administrative costs, $25,000;
- Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District, for conservation programs, $5,000;
- Lennox Foundation College Scholarship program to fund the Hardy Moore Scholar, Paris ISD, $15,000;
- Red River County Historical Society, for operating costs of the Lennox House, $20,000;
- Red River County Humane Society, for spay/neuter programs, $7,500;
- Red River County Public Library for collection development, technology/automation support and furniture, $27,586;
- Red River County Sheriff’s Department to purchase tourniquets with belt holders and tactical emergency medical kits with mounts, $5,100;
- Red River Soil and Water Conservation District for conservation programs, $5,000;
- Red River Food Pantry, purchase of food inventory, $9,000;
- Rivercrest ISD for technology upgrades and book purchases at each of the three campuses, $25,000;
- Shelter Agencies for Families in East Texas, Inc. for client advocacy and as a match for HUD housing funds and for services, food and supplies for clients at the Safe House, $20,000;
- Texas AgriLife Extension-Fannin County for 4-H Club, $14,000;
- Texas AgriLife Extension-Red River County for 4-H Club, $14,000;
- Texas Ramp Project to build free wheelchair ramps for the elderly and disabled in Red River County, $5,000;
- Trinity University, Judd-Lennox Scholarship Fund, $50,000.
According to its website, The Lennox Foundation was established by Martha, David and Bagby Lennox in 1985. The never-married children of C.D. and Sally Bagby Lennox, the siblings lived together for many years in the family home in Clarksville, caring for their parents and managing the family’s many business interests.
The Lennox Foundation’s emphasis is on education, conservation, historical preservation, land and nature preservation and preservation of social infrastructure. The foundation makes grants totaling between $500,000 and $1 million each year to nonprofits and public charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.