The Paris Traffic Commission voted to recommend that City Council move forward with gathering data concerning traffic flow around the downtown plaza at Tuesday night’s joint meeting with the council and the city’s Main Street Advisory Board in City Hall.
Andrew Mack, Paris’ director of planning and community development, along with Daniel Taylor, an area engineer with the Texas Department of Transportation, outlined the plan to gather traffic flow information in an effort to make downtown traffic safer and more pedestrian friendly.
“Essentially what we’re talking about is a staged implementation strategy to bring forward the approved plan by the City Council in 2018 to adopt a return back to two-way traffic,” Mack said.
The plan calls for the traffic signals around the plaza to be replaced by stop signs during the study period. TxDOT’s Taylor said his agency wants to do the study to determine what the impacts are on using stop signs rather than traffic signals. The stop signs would be placed at Lamar Avenue and 1st Street NW, Lamar at North Main, Clarksville Street at 1st Street SW and Clarksville and South Main Street.
TxDOT will use counters to measure the traffic flow.
The proposed 90-day study transferring to stop signs, if approved by City Council at its Oct. 25 meeting, would begin Nov. 15 and would look into the impact of other routes like Pine Bluff Street.
“They are going to obviously have increases to traffic volume,” Taylor said.
“We are not changing the traffic pattern from the current one-way system the way they are. But it does allow us to do a number of things. It allows us to evaluate the stop conditions, the safety for pedestrians using the crosswalks.” Mack said.
Some board members expressed support for the study, but Traffic Commission member Lloyd Fry discussed the irregular lanes and parking around the plaza as problem sources to the flow of traffic.
“I believe the square was never intended to have parking on the outside of the square. If you go to any of the intersections and stand on the right hand of Main or Lamar and look across from South Main to North Main, you’ll see that the parking spaces are immediately in the way. This is the cause of having to zig left then zag right as you go through the intersection,” Fry said. “I strongly believe that either the elimination of or limitation of the parking spaces on the outside of the square would be a direct improvement. If we open that up, there would be no crooked lanes through the intersection. You could drive straight through. This would be safer, more efficient.
“Forcing people to stop on the square, I don’t think, will increase the volume of customers and such. Stop signs are just going to impede the flow further,” he added.
Kari Daniel, of the Main Street Advisory Board, called for the implementation of the 90-day study in the hope its outcome would lead to a safer downtown area.
“I have lived downtown for about 12 years, 10-plus years,” she said. “I have lived downtown. I work downtown. I have a son downtown. I am always downtown. In the 10 years, I have never felt safe walking around downtown because of people flying through.”
She added she felt the one-way traffic pattern is confusing to both residents and visitors, and she is always seeing people going the wrong way.
Glee Emmite, a downtown business owner and a member of the Main Street Advisory Board, agreed with Daniel in that she sees people going the wrong way on streets and downtown needs to be safer for people to shop.
“This town is not pedestrian friendly with people driving like they are on a speedway,” Emmite said. “This is a destination town, and I am mighty proud to live here. I feel like this is the right move in the right direction. Our City Council adopted the Toole Design recommendations, and I feel like we need to support it and to go forward.”
The Toole Design Group developed a plan to improve the quality of the downtown area in 2018 and the 90-day study would be a step in implementing some of the findings in that plan.
The Main Street Advisory Board will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend adoption of the 90-day study to the City Council.
