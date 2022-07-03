Some area youngsters are getting their coding game on during Paris Junior College’s Coding Camps this summer on the Paris campus and at other locations.
“It is an introduction to coding,” said camp instructor Cedric Crawford during a session Monday. “Most of them have never done any coding.”
The students are learning the basic language to commute with their robotic vehicles so that they can tell them to go left or right, pick something up or follow some other command.
Crawford started the class out by having the participants assemble the “brain,” motor, wheels and other components to create their vehicle.
Then for the coding lesson he gave each of the 15 registered for the class a basic game model. He selected Galga for them to build from.
Using block coding, which Crawford said is the most basic form of computer programming and a great way for kids to get started, the campers created a customized version of the old-time video game.
“I am teaching them to create a video game on Microsoft Arcade, a free program,” he said. “The block coding they are using has the texts in them, so they don’t have to write it out to tell the bot to go left or right.”
The blocks all have written instructions in them, so the kids use the blocks in creating their games. Their robots, once programmed, will follow the instructions within the block codes the youngsters have used.
Logan Dobbs, 11, who will enter the seventh grade at Stone Middle School in the fall, said he has come across block coding before and is just beefing up on it.
In his game, he chose a spaceship to be the hero trying to destroy the enemy space sharks with fireballs.
He already has a career in mind and learning as much as he can about coding will help him, he said.
“I want to be a game tester,” he said of his distant future.
Logan’s more immediate goal is getting onto the Stone Robotics team.
“I am hoping this can help me get into the robotics program at Stone,” he said.
Nolan Bennett, who will enter Paris High School as a freshman in the fall, created a more complicated game and said his interest leaned toward coding more than robotics.
“Robotics is a subset for my love of coding,” he said.
Yazid Ramirez, 12, who will be attending Paris Junior High in the fall, said he is a fan of both robotics and coding.
“I like robotics, and I like programming so I can make games,” he said.
Marjorie Powell, who is on the PJC faculty for computer information systems, was on hand to help teach the class.
“It really gets kids into coding, so they can develop an interest in it,” she said of the five-day camps the college is sponsoring at the Paris campus and other locations with the help of a $53,246 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.
The camps could be a stepping stone to the participants’ futures, she said.
“There is a shortage in cybersecurity,” she said. “If they decide they like it now, they can take the right classes in high school and college to go on to a career in coding.”
There are four more camps being offered this summer at various locations. The remaining camps will be July 11-15 at PJC-Greenville Center, July 18-22 at Quinlan ISD, July 25-29 at Prairiland ISD with the last one August 1-5 at Paris Junior College’s Paris campus.
Each camp, which runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, is limited to 15 campers. The free camp selection committee will give priority to foster youth, students with disabilities, students from low income families and students from populations underserved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
The free camps are for students entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grades in the coming school year, or for students who have completed eighth grade in the past school year.
Parents or guardians along with the student need to complete an application form, and a parent or guardian must complete a permission, medical and release form.
All forms must be submitted by the deadline of 10 days before the first camp date for the chosen session.
The forms may be found at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/coding-camp-flyer.pdf.
