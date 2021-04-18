Two of the school districts in Lamar County are facing bond measures this election cycle, which will begin Monday with early voting.
“We’re excited,” said Lana Doyle, secretary to North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
In North Lamar, the residents within the school district will vote on a $51.55 million bond measure — the latest of several in the past five years. This time, the bond is broken up into five different propositions, so voters can choose which propositions they would like to move forward with.
Proposition A focuses on aging classrooms and academics, with $43 million for demolishing Higgins Elementary and constructing a new building, renovations and improvement to Stone Middle, Bailey Intermediate and Everett and Parker elementary schools. Proposition B follows $1.8 million for new buses. Proposition C asks for $405,000 for technology upgrades; Proposition D is $2.075 million for athletic facility renovations, including improvements to the track, football, baseball and softball fields; and Proposition E is $4.2 million for a new high school fine arts facility.
North Lamar will have four early voting locations, one at the administration building, 3130 N. Main in Paris; the Direct Volunteer Fire Department, 201317 FM 79 in Sumner; Aaron Parker Elementary in Powderly, 98 CR 44112; and City Hall of Reno, 160 Blackburn St. Early voting will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 19-23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24-25 and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 26-27. Election day will see voting only at the North Lamar administration office, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1.
“NLISD is using our check in system this year, so that’s new for them. As they’ve always used paper lists and wrote in names and addresses,” Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said.
Over at Prairiland ISD, the board proposed a $7.5 million bond that will not raise taxes, thanks to the six new solar farms in the district. The school hopes to add classrooms to feeder campuses Blossom Elementary and the junior high, as well as improvements and renovations throughout the district. Early voting will be conducted each weekday at the Prairiland Administration Office, 466 FM 196 South, Pattonville, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning Monday and ending April 27.
At the city of Paris election, Mihir Pankaj and James O’Bryan have applied for the district 4 seat, which is about to be vacated by Mayor Steve Clifford, who has reached his term limit.
“Our office is conducting only the City of Paris district four election. NLISD and Prairiland ISD are conducting their own, as they normally do,” Johnson said. “We have 2,910 voters in district four.”
Early voting for the district four election will take place Monday through April 27 at the Lamar County Annex, 231 Lamar Ave., Johnson said. Early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21-23 and April 26-27.
For information, contact the elections administration office at lamarcountyelections.com or visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/lamarcountyelections.
