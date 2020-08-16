Matthew Baeza, 27, of Paris, entered a guilty plea to seven counts of possession of child pornagraphy on Friday, and he received a 18-year prison sentence.
District Judge Wes Tidwell stacked a nine-year sentence on six counts with another nine years on the seventh count. The defendant must spend four and a half years in confinement before being eligible for parole. He must then register as a sex offender, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young.
“Prior to sentencing, Judge Tidwell and the District Attorney’s office received 14 letters from Mr. Baeza’s family, friends and a local heart doctor and former mayor requesting leniency for Mr. Baeza,” Young said.
The district attorney said the defendant could have been charged with many more counts following an investigation by Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal.
“He was not deserving of any leniency,” Young said. “The very young children being sexually abused and exploited in the photos and videos weren’t treated with any compassion. Why should we treat the people that possess and distribute these materials any differently?”
Indicted in March, the defendant was represented by Paris attorney Jennifer Gibo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.