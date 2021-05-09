HONEY GROVE — Thursday evening was a joyous occasion in downtown Honey Grove, during which 42 ambitious seniors from Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties earned Dr. Joanne Olivard Scholarship awards.
Dr. Joanne Olivard Foundation executive director Phyllis Brumley said Olivard was commonly described as “eccentric” by those who knew her.
“I think some of that had to do with the fact that it was uncommon and difficult for a woman to pursue a career of her own back then,” Brumley said.
Brumley’s son and board member Brian Brumley delighted the audience of more than 100 at the awards ceremony with humorous stories about the unconventional woman his family came to know and love.
“She was a bit awkward in social gatherings,” he fondly recalled, “as she was always talking about things beyond what anyone else knew about.”
Brian Brumley described how he met Olivard when she was looking for someone to mow her land. Being the eccentric she was, Olivard insisted he mow in a diagonal pattern and then made sure to show off the art and book collection she treasured before he left.
“Dr. Olivard wasn’t an extravagant spender,” he said. “But she did love her books and art collection.”
So, with knowledge as her most prized possession, Olivard saved up the rest of her money and donated it to spreading the resource throughout the Red River Valley.
Olivard was a resident of Lamar County most of her life until she passed away in 2013. Although she earned her doctorate degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1954, she moved back home to Lamar County in the 1970s in order to care for her elderly parents.
A fiercely independent woman all her life, Olivard not only worked in pharmaceuticals in Bonham but also began a successful cattle operation soon after putting down roots. She ran the entire ranch on her own for years, until her health began failing in the late 1990s.
In the early 2000s, Olivard met with Phyllis Brumley, secretary of the Lamar County Junior Livestock Association, in order to discuss setting up a foundation for driven scholars like herself. Phyllis Brumley encouraged different ways of paying it forward until the ladies decided upon the specifics of what eventually came to be known as The Joanne Olivard Foundation in 2010. Other members who have since joined the board include Greg Cunningham, Terri Kilpatrick and Steve Tucker.
As of Thursday, the Joanne Olivard Foundation has awarded $2,756,000 in scholarships since 2013 to 397 seniors from Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties. Olivard’s ambitious spirit and legacy lives on through these inspiring young scholars and the generosity of her foundation. The following is a list of this year’s recipients:
• Tate Waller of Cooper to attend Paris Junior College
• Eduardo Banda of Prairiland to attend Northeast Texas Community College
• Ammy Villacorta of Paris to attend Texas Christian University
• Abby Neilson of North Lamar to attend University of Arkansas
• Allie Towery of Honey Grove to attend Texas A&M University
• Jordan Leverett of Chisum to attend University of Texas-Arlington
• Travis Walter of Paris to attend TAMU
• Mariette Hamill of Prairiland to attend Dartmouth College
• Kendall Stephens of North Lamar to attend University of Arkansas
• Jordan Gerling of Honey Grove to attend TAMU
• Grace Perry of Paris to attend TAMU
• Emmanuel Munoz-Tovar of Chisum to attend UT-Arlington
• Shelbea Clem of Honey Grove to attend TAMU
• Jackson Thornton of Cooper to attend TAMUC
• Emma Doyle of North Lamar to attend TAMU
• Jaidyn Clark of Paris to attend Colorado State
• Lannie Farris of Chisum to attend TAMUC
Maddinson Cason of Honey Grove to attend Tarleton
• Merideth Puckett of North Lamar to attend Baylor
• Alysabeth Andoe of Paris to attend University of Central Oklahoma
• Veronica Froese of Chisum to attend UT-Tyler
• Erin Craig of Honey Grove to attend TAMUC
• Braylee Cowan of Dodd City to attend Texas Tech
• Noel Rainey of North Lamar to attend TAMU
• Atajdren Gill of Paris to attend Louisiana State University
• Garrett Golden of Chisum to attend TAMUC
• Sydney Henry of Honey Grove to attend Texas Tech
• Kenzley Waldroup of North lamar to attend PJC
• Ashlyn Callihan of Paris to attend TAMU
• Colton Hale of Chisum to attend PJC
• Makiyah Johnson of Honey Grove to attend Galveston College
• Canaan Evans of Paris to attend Baylor
• Jordyn Lawson of Chisum to attend University of Arkansas
• Sidney Frierson of Paris to attend TAMU
• Taylor Gordon of Prairiland to attend Grayson College
• Beau Brazeal of Paris to attend Sam Houston State
• Ava Russell of Honey Grove to attend UT-Tyler
• Karson Stephens of Chisum to attend Tarleton
• Corbin Martin of Paris to attend TAMU
• Riley Williams of Chisum to attend TAMU
• Leighann Lindsey of Paris to attend University of North Texas
• Keshawn Wallace of Paris to attend Oklahoma State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.