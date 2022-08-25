The United Way of Lamar County kicked off its 2023 campaign with a goal of $575,000 at a Wednesday breakfast that celebrated current year achievements and honored the Bawcum family as Lifetime Community Service Leadership honorees and Thelma Daingerfield as the partner agency Volunteer of the Year.
“It is obvious to anyone who knows this family that philanthropy and community service are integral to their family tradition,” United Way Executive Director Jenny Wilson said of the members of the late Jerry Bawcum family, former owners of the local Toyota dealership. “Several members of the family have served on the boards of several of our partner agencies and they’ve been involved in the hospital and on the St. Joseph Community Foundation, and other community organizations.”
Glenn Bawcum gave a family response by saying, “We are extremely honored to be included with past honorees Robert High, Joan Mathis, Derald Bulls, Pat Cochran and Philip Cecil. These great leaders have given their hard work, generosity and wisdom to our community, making life better for all.
“In the 30 plus years we have lived here, The United Way has continued to improve the lives of so many, and I believe under Jenny Wilson and her team’s leadership it is impacting more people in need than ever before,” Bawcum said.
In recognizing Daingerfield, Wilson applauded her for giving more than 5,300 hours of service since joining the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in 1999.
“These hours of service represent the equivalent of well over two-and-a-half years of full-time work, and according to the Voice of Light Foundation, the time represents over $140,000 worth of work,” Wilson said. “She has a passion for preserving the historical records of Lamar County and in keeping citizens connected to the legacy of those who have preceded us and who represent the foundation of this community.”
Earlier, Wilson highlighted the United Way’s past year and noted with a goal of $500,000, last year’s drive has brought in a total $635,000 to date. The agency has given more than $500,000 to its partner agencies. With the additional help of several local foundations, United Way paid out over $55,000 in rental assistance for 79 families and has helped 275 families with utility assistance. In addition, the agency stocked seven mini food pantries and mini children’s libraries throughout the county, saw 300 children participate in a kids marathon, gave out over $3,500 in college scholarships and sponsored a community health fair with roughly 30 vendors,
Wilson then recognized her board, the 2022 campaign chairs and the top workplace campaign contributions to include R.K. Hall, Campbell Soup, Harrison, Walker & Harper and Paris Regional Medical Center at the platinum level of $40,000. The gold level of $20,000 or more included Liberty National Bank, Lamar National Bank, Turner Industries, First Federal Community Bank, Paris ISD and Kimberly-Clark. Silver level campaigns of $10,000 or more included North Lamar ISD, Bahena Construction and the City of Paris, while bronze level campaigns of $5,000 or more included Toyota or Paris, Peoples Bank, Load Trail, Quality Care ER, Lamar County and Paris Junior College.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
