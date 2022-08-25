The United Way of Lamar County kicked off its 2023 campaign with a goal of $575,000 at a Wednesday breakfast that celebrated current year achievements and honored the Bawcum family as Lifetime Community Service Leadership honorees and Thelma Daingerfield as the partner agency Volunteer of the Year.

“It is obvious to anyone who knows this family that philanthropy and community service are integral to their family tradition,” United Way Executive Director Jenny Wilson said of the members of the late Jerry Bawcum family, former owners of the local Toyota dealership. “Several members of the family have served on the boards of several of our partner agencies and they’ve been involved in the hospital and on the St. Joseph Community Foundation, and other community organizations.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

