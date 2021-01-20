Fire and rescue

JAN. 19 to JAN. 20

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Jan. 20

4:38 to 4:49 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

Jan. 19

8:47 to 8:56 p.m., 1525 Margaret St.

856 to 9:08 p.m., 1920 W. Cherry St.

Jan. 20

12:17 to 12:35 a.m., 345 6th St SE.

4:56 to 5:07 a.m., 955 34th St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Jan. 19

7:11 to 7:15 p.m., 300 9th St. SE.

Public Service

Jan. 19

4:29 to 4:38 p.m., 12th Street SE/Polk Street.

