JAN. 19 to JAN. 20
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 20
4:38 to 4:49 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 19
8:47 to 8:56 p.m., 1525 Margaret St.
856 to 9:08 p.m., 1920 W. Cherry St.
Jan. 20
12:17 to 12:35 a.m., 345 6th St SE.
4:56 to 5:07 a.m., 955 34th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 19
7:11 to 7:15 p.m., 300 9th St. SE.
Public Service
Jan. 19
4:29 to 4:38 p.m., 12th Street SE/Polk Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.