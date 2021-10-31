‘We love Halloween, it’s our favorite time of year. It’s the only time we’re normal,” said Buffy Ruckman of the Northeast Texas Paranormal Society. “On November 1st, we go back to being the weirdos.”
All joking aside, this group of ghost hunters is serious about what they do, and they have a serious mission to help others.
The Northeast Texas Paranormal Society’s interest began in 2008 when Ruckman saw an ad in the newspaper for people to be interviewed by The Atlantic Paranormal Society, or TAPS, made famous on SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters” program, to see if people were a good fit for them. Ruckman was a little scared of the idea, but also a little interested. She went, and she was hooked.
In 2009, the Northeast Texas Paranormal Investigation Society came into being. The group that year did a lot of intensive research and studying. The core group is Ruckman, her mom, Lynn Brown, Kirby Dewbre, Lisa and Randy “Bubba” Mays and Jason Justice. They lost one of their members, Shiela Gay, when she died recently.
Several group members were out of town this weekend — it is Halloween, and there are hauntings to investigate. Lisa Mays, Brown and Ruckman, who stayed in the area, described the group’s efforts as professional, saying they use some sophisticated and some not-so-sophisticated equipment in their work to detect otherworldly phenomena. Equipment includes cameras, a K2 device, ambient temperature detectors and more. They also use compasses, pendulums and flashlights that can be bumped to turn on. There are even apps for smartphones that claim to detect ghosts, though they appear to be unreliable. Most of the more sophisticated equipment can be bought at ghost hunting stores.
A grateful client’s donation helped the group purchase “Little Dee,” a doll that reportedly registers an energy field given off by spirits. That field triggers the doll to giggle and laugh, the group said.
Northeast Texas Paranormal Society has been featured on radio shows, interviews and on Amazon Prime’s “Romance and Adventure with Alicia and Lee.” The couple met with them in Jefferson and went hunting for the paranormal. The episode, titled “Who Are You Going To Call,” is on YouTube. The society visits Jefferson about every six months — it’s a favorite. There, in the historic old part of town, they take part in leading groups in the History, Haunts and Legends event.
Home in Paris, the group even took an Austrian film crew around town.
“We want a balanced group,” Ruckman said of the team that includes research and tech experts, counselors, reporters and photographers. “We need people who are skeptics to help us stay on an even keel.”
“Some of us can see spirits, others hear, others feel the paranormal,” Brown said. “A few people can do it all.”
She said there have always been members of her family with the ability to sense ghostly energies. She felt them even as a child. But Lisa Mays said she became sensitive to the energies as an adult.
For Ruckman, death increased her sensitivity. She recalled feeling at peace when she died on the operating table. Then she returned to her body, she said.
Society members have logged a lot of miles. A few of the places they’ve been include: Waverley Hills in Louisville, Kentucky; Villisca Axe Murder House in Iowa; the Pythian Castle in Springfield, Missouri; the famous Pride House in Jefferson and New Orleans. In New Orleans, they stayed in what had once been a brothel and visited the grave of the most famous voodoo queen, Marie Laveau. People leave little gifts at Laveau’s grave. Brown unintentionally gave her blood when she stabbed her hand on a fence spike.
One of their favorite trips was to the famous Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado.
The Stanley inspired Stephen King to write “The Shining.” The group flew in on Friday the 13th to a ghost hunting convention, and they testify that every night at 3 they were awakened by a loud knock on the door, but no one was there and the long hallways were empty.
There were other odd episodes too.
They met several celebrities at that convention, including some from “The Walking Dead.”
Locally, they investigated the old Plaza Theatre, now the Paris Community Theatre — and they say there is ghostly activity there. They’ve also checked out the Wise House, the old Armory, the old Paris News Building and Jaxx Burgers. They’ve checked homes for many people in Paris, Honey Grove, Roxton and Clarksville. Near Clarksville, they had permission to go through an old house.
“A voice told us to get out,” the ladies said.
When they did, they found two policemen who weren’t convinced they had a right to be there.
Perhaps Northeast Texas Paranormal Society’s most serious and heartfelt mission is helping others, though. When homeowners or renters have issues with something they feel is not of this world, Northeast Texas Paranormal Society will go and investigate.
“Most of the time there is a mundane reason for what they see or hear,” Lisa Mays said.
They will check electrical wiring and currents, place cameras and do everything within their power to find out whether there is a simple reason or if it is a soul from the afterlife.
All agree that most ghosts are benign. They mean no harm — in fact, they may be watching over someone they love. They express irritation with one ghost hunting show because virtually every spirit on the program is evil, angry or has cruel intentions.
“It’s just not that way,” Ruckman said. “Often the dead just seek understanding or to communicate. Haunting doesn’t mean wicked or evil.”
The residents troubled by ghosts often come to terms with spirits once they know what or who is there.
“We seek to help find out what is real and what isn’t. There’s a huge chance it’s actually nothing supernatural. We try to dispel fear and negativity, to bring peace to the living and those who are no longer living,” Ruckman said.
If someone wants though, the group can do a cleanse.
It’s a ritual much like a Native American ceremony.
They use burning sage smoke in the four corners of the rooms and sound small bells while saying prayers to dispel darkness and bring light and love. They don’t charge for any of it.
The Northeast Texas Paranormal Society wants to help anyone who seeks to better understand the paranormal or who may fear some type of spirit or ghost, and urges people to contact them through Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.