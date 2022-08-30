Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

The possibility of a joint city/county fuel farm on recently purchased county property on N. Main Street brought questions from Paris City Council members at a meeting with Lamar County Commissioners on Monday but ultimately received a consensus to move forward with a study.

The 50/50 cost sharing arrangement would provide roughly 32,000 gallons of fuel storage capacity in four underground tanks located on the former Shell station and truck stop location.with the possibility of long-term savings for both entities. Initial investment in the project is projected at no more than $400,000, according to county sources.

