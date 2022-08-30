The possibility of a joint city/county fuel farm on recently purchased county property on N. Main Street brought questions from Paris City Council members at a meeting with Lamar County Commissioners on Monday but ultimately received a consensus to move forward with a study.
The 50/50 cost sharing arrangement would provide roughly 32,000 gallons of fuel storage capacity in four underground tanks located on the former Shell station and truck stop location.with the possibility of long-term savings for both entities. Initial investment in the project is projected at no more than $400,000, according to county sources.
Just how much savings could be anticipated became one of the main points of discussion at the hour-long meeting when local fuel distributor Brian Rainey of Blankinship Oil Co. questioned the accuracy of an earlier estimate of roughly $450,000 a year by a Sherman-based distributor based on a 45-cent per gallon savings.
“Forty-five cents seems a little extreme,” Rainey said when asked to weigh in on the discussion by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell. “To save 45 cents under what you are paying now, I don’t foresee it; 20 cents would be hard to do.”
In response to questions from city council members, both Commissioner Ronnie Bass and City Manager Grayson Path emphasized that potential savings would not be immediate but would come long term with Bass emphasizing that this opportunity presents itself because of the influx of recent American Rescue Act funding.
“We look for things that will reap benefits for years and years,” Path said. “To me, this fits that bill and has the potential of bringing long-term benefits to our taxpayers. We are not looking to make a decision tonight, but it is a wise thing to explore with the county.”
Bass emphasized that on-going discussions would present the opportunity to explore all aspects of the project by bringing in experts to share information and to answer questions posed Monday night to include those about site security, anticipated maintenance and other costs and details about how both entities would track fuel usage.
“The table is open right now,” Bass said in extending an invitation to Rainey and others to come forward with proposals.
After the meeting, both Path and Bell talked about steps going forward.
“What we’re doing next is to work with county officials about estimated costs and draft an interlocal agreement to present at a future joint meeting,” Path said. “Tonight was mostly to see if there is an agreement overall to move forward with a study.”
Bell expressed pleasure in the fact that city and county leaders are coming together in a spirit of cooperation but said he questions whether the amount of possible savings will justify the expense.
“Even in the end, if we decide that it’s not a deal that is feasible, it’s a good thing for us to come together because there might be some other things we can work together on in the future,” Bell said. “I certainly look forward to hearing from the specialists, so I’ll keep an open mind.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
