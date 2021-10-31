Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who represents Senate District 1, is scheduled to visit Paris in November to speak at the Republican Women of the Red River Valley’s monthly meeting.
Hughes is scheduled to appear Nov. 18. The senator authored several bills that passed into Texas law, including bills on abortion, voter integrity, banning critical race theory in public schools and First Amendment rights on social media.
Group President Cynthia Rice-Tims welcomes the public to both meetings. More details about Hughes’ visit will be released closer to the meeting’s date, she said.
