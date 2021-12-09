Paris Economic Development Corp. directors received zoning changes on roughly 120 acres in the Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286 at a Paris Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Monday. The board also approved several other zoning change requests and plats for new construction.
Board members approved a zoning change on two tracts owned by the economic development group, 115 acres rezoned from agricultural to heavy industrial on the southwest loop and 4.6 acres from one-family to heavy industrial located at 1130 30th St. NW.
“Having our sites site-ready is key to being able to move quickly,” Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond said during a public hearing on the organization’s requested change. “So, we just want to thank you for your consideration of this request.”
In other action, commissioners approved a zoning change from one-family to two-family in the Willowcrest Addition at 2560-2563 Kessler Drive, but denied a similar request in the same addition at 1315 26th St. NE when two separate property owners spoke against the latter change because only single family homes are located there.
The board also approved a request for a change in zoning at 3660 Clarksville St., the location of a now-discontinued pet grooming business, from a neighborhood service district to a neighborhood service district with a specific use permit for a single-family residence. Because of a recent change in zoning ordinances, the city now requires specific use permits for single family residences within neighborhood service districts. The change will allow new owners to receive residential water and home garbage pick-up services to the former 512-square-foot detached business structure near the main residence.
Directors gave plat approvals for duplexes at 2354-2356 E. Cherry St. and 415-425 4th St. SW, for a drive-thru tea hut at 2900 Lamar Ave. and for a gymnasium/fellowship hall for First Assembly of God Church at 3475 Lamar Ave.
