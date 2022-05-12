Paris Junior College’s May Mini-Term starts May 16 and offers a full course credit students can complete in three weeks. Graduating high school seniors also may take one free Summer I or II class, an opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up, according to Sheila Reece, Paris Junior College’s vice president of access and success.
The mini-term classes begin May 16 and end on June 3. These online classes offer students the ability to quickly complete a basic core.
Five-week Summer I or Summer II classes begin June 1 or July 12 and PJC offers a scholarship for one free class for graduating high school students in the Paris Junior College service area. That includes Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Red River and part of Fannin (Fannindel and Honey Grove) counties.
“Graduating seniors need to fill out the online application and enter ‘summer scholarship,’” said Reece. “If they plan to continue in the fall at PJC, they should enter ‘summer and fall scholarship’ and we will use the same application for the free summer class and the fall semester.”
Reece said many of the classes offered in Summer I or Summer II are from the Texas State Core Curriculum and transfer to Texas public universities. The process only takes about ten minutes; the online application at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships.
Once students are registered, more financial aid may be available. Qualifying students may also check out laptops to assist with online classes. Those planning to attend another school in the fall may still take advantage of the free class offer.
For more questions about the free tuition for a Summer I or II class, contact Reece at sreece@parisjc.edu or Registrar Amie Cato at acato@parisjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.